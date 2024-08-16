Rubina Dilaik, mom of two, can easily compete with young fashionistas and her look in pink saree is proof; WATCH

Rubina Dilaik, the ever-stylish actress, recently turned heads with her latest look. The actress made an appearance at an event in the city flaunting her desi avatar and her fans can’t take their eyes off her. The mother of two looked stunning in a saree.

Rubina Dilaik wore a fuschia pink georgette saree that perfectly combined simplicity and elegance. The solid-colored saree was adorned with delicate mirror work, adding a touch of sparkle without overwhelming the overall aesthetic. The actress paired the saree with a half-sleeved blouse that featured a deep neckline, edged with a subtle silver lining.

Dilaik chose to keep her look minimal, ditching all heavy jewelry. She accessorized with just a small stone dangler in her ears, adding a hint of sparkle without taking away from the saree's elegance.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s look here:

For makeup, the Choti Bahu actress opted for a subtle approach, wearing a tiny black bindi that complemented her overall look. She added a pop of pink to her lips and a light blush to her cheeks, enhancing her natural glow. Her shoulder-length hair, parted to the side, was left open.

Rubina, who welcomed twins in November 2023, looked absolutely radiant. We also can’t help but admire how well she has maintained herself, despite being a mommy and balancing her career. Her look is a perfect example of how subtle styling can create a stunning impact.

Fans of the actress showered love and compliments in the comment section. While one user wrote, “Gazab!” others dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about Rubina Dilaik’s career after embracing motherhood, she is taking a break from television screens, but not from work. She hosts her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show which welcomes mommies from different fields for a candid heart-to-heart.

Talking about her babies, in May 2024, her twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa turned six months old. Diilaik and her hubby Abhinav Shukla are enjoying every bit of this new phase of their lives.

