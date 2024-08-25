Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives desi twist to maternity fashion, Dalljiet Kaur drops cute comment

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is about to become a mother soon. Her maternity fashion is so stunning that Dalljiet Kaur couldn't help but admire it. Recently, the actress posted several pictures in ethnic wear, and Kaur posted a sweet comment about it.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wore a lovely orange kurta that beautifully showcased her baby bump. The simple, flowy kurta had full sleeves and she paired it with flared palazzos. She chose not to wear a bindi and instead kept her curly hair and went for a natural makeup look. If you're an expecting mother and want to rock monsoon fashion, this look is definitely worth bookmarking.

Gopi bahu aka Devoleena's friend Dalljiet Kaur wrote a comment, "So pretty." Indeed! the stunning actress exuded pregnancy glow on point and gave the perfect twist to her ethnic diaries. There were rumors going roundabout for a long time that Devoleena was expecting a baby but she did not reveal it to anyone for the longest time.

A source close to the actress had told News 18, "She is pregnant but she does not want to announce it as of now. Devoleena likes to keep her personal matters away from the limelight. She will announce the good news whenever she feels the time is right."

On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently appearing in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. In December 2022, she married Shanawaz Shaikh in a court marriage ceremony in the presence of their close friends. Despite facing criticism for her inter-caste marriage, Bhattacharjee didn't stay silent and responded to every troll who criticized her.

Devoleena is a well-known name, particularly for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where her relationship with her on-screen mother-in-law Kokila Modi, played by Rupal Patel, garnered a unique fan base. She also participated in Bigg Boss 14, where Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner.

