Bigg Boss 15’s Karan Kundrra tweets a powerful message as he celebrates 16 years in entertainment industry

Popular television actor Karan Kundrra is celebrating 16 years in the entertainment industry today, and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable day for him. Since morning, social media has been buzzing with the actor's name as fans flood Twitter with heartfelt messages and hashtags to trend him. On the occasion, the actor who maintains an active presence on social media shared an inspiring quote.

Karan Kundrra, who made his television debut as Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai took to his Twitter to express his gratitude and share a motivational quote, writing, "Teri qismat da likheya tere toh koi kho nai sakda... #HarMaidanFateh."

Check out Karan Kundrra's tweet below:

Kundra's fans showered love on him with their congratulatory messages in the thread. One user wrote, "Congratulations Karan for completing 16 years in industry wishing many more successful years yet to come!" Talking about how the actor inspires his fans, another user wrote, "DREAM BELIEVE ACHIEVE, the things that u have always believed in gave us the courage to achieve our dreams too. Love u for who you are @kkundrra bhai"

Karan’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over the years, he has appeared in popular shows like Teri Meri Love Stories, Fanaah, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. His most recent project, Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment showed the witty side of his personality.

Advertisement

Besides Laughter Chefs, the other reality shows to Kundrra's credits include Bigg Boss 15 where he ended up as the second runner-up. He was also seen in Lock Upp and most recently in The Traitors.

Even after 16 years in the industry, Karan continues to win hearts and set new milestones in the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra gives BEST response on manners to Tejasswi Prakash, as she heads for outing with her doggos