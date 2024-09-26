Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra can't keep their eyes off each other on a rainy date night; VIDEO will make you blush

A couple that slays together stays together! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have defined what a perfect relationship looks like. From date nights to surprises, the duo's chemistry never fails to shine and impress their fans. While it was raining cats and dogs yesterday (September 25), Tejasswi and Karan decided to make the most out of the weather and stepped out for a dinner date.

Tejasswi Prakash wore a black subtle mini-dress as she stepped out with her beau. Meanwhile, Karan chose to sport a lilac sweatshirt and black pants. The actress also sported an expensive Prada sling bag with her black outfit. After their date night, the paparazzi clicked the couple as they were waiting for their car outside the restaurant.

Tejasswi and Karan were seen holding hands, smiling and looking lost in love as they posed for the pictures after a romantic date night.

For the uninformed, Karan Kundrra was reportedly out shooting for The Traitors, an upcoming reality show led by Karan Johar. The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the American show with the same title. The show will have a group of celebrity contestants locking horns in the game of survival.

Apart from Karan Kundrra, several celebrities like Jasmine Bhasin, Jannat Zubair, Sundhanshu Pandey, Raj Kundra and Anshula Kapoor are a part of the show. On September 17, Karan Johar officially announced this reality show by sharing a small teaser on his Instagram handle. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The two fell in love with each other during their time on Bigg Boss Season 15. However, due to the changing dynamics of the house, the two experienced several disagreements and separations.

During the Ticket to Finale task, Tejasswi and Karan were in a conflict with each other. Despite their seemingly irreconcilable differences, the pair surprised their fans with a reconciliation that included Tejasswi expressing her love for Karan. After this confession, Tejasswi and Karan fell deeply in love with each other and have been inseparable ever since.

Work-wise, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting Temptation Island. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Naagin 6.

