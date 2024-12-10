Bigg Boss 18: BB 15 fame Rajiv Adatia thinks THESE contestants will be in top two; do you agree?

Rajiv Adatia, a former Bigg Boss contestant, is actively following the current season of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 18. He often takes to social media to share his thoughts about the contestants' game strategy, twists, and Bigg Boss's verdicts. Now, the former contestant shared who he thinks will end up in the top two.

On December 9, Rajiv Adatia took to his official account on X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote that he sees Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra in the top two of Bigg Boss 18. His tweet reads, "Top 2 will be Vivian and KaranVeer I feel! #bb18.”

Read Rajiv Adatia's tweet below:

Netizens showered love for Karan Veer Mehra in the comment section. A few users wrote, "karan for sure is there but Digvijjay ,Rajat and Avinash will push hard for that 2nd spot."

The Bigg Boss 15 fame earlier called out Shilpa Shirodkar for being 'two-faced' when she nominated Karan. He also posted about Sara Khan and shared that she is rude at times. Adatia felt bad for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner being targeted all the time, and he thinks that Chum Darang is a loyal friend of his.

For the unversed, Rajiv Adatia was a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. He entered as a wildcard and quickly became one of the most loved contestants on the show and was appreciated for his unfiltered persona. He became close to Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Tejasswi Prakash, among others. After his stint, he has been an ardent viewer of the controversial reality show.

Talking about the ongoing Bigg Boss 18, in week 10, the nominated contestants are Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Tejindar Bagga, Edin Rose, and Vivian Dsena. There has been no elimination in the house in the last two weeks. Wildcard contestant Aditi Mistry was evicted last.

In tonight's episode, the contestants will participate in the Time God task, and it will be interesting to see who becomes the Time God after Rajat Dalal.

