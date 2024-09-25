Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia drops sweet comment as Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. Among the outpouring of comments and wishes, was a sweet comment from their longtime friend Rajiv Adatia that caught everyone’s eye. As the couple celebrated their milestone with heartfelt posts on social media, Adatia dropped an adorable comment on the post.

Rajiv Adatia, a former Bigg Boss 15 contestant and close friend of Parineeti Chopra, left a charming remark on their anniversary post, calling the couple “Cuties.” The couple posted pictures from their quiet moment by the beach where they are celebrating their special day.

For the unversed, Rajiv Adatia shares a great bond with many Bollywood actors, one of them being Parineeti Chopra. This year, when he was in London, he was spotted walking on the streets with Chopra. A few days back, he tagged the Chamkila actress and called her ‘family’ when she made Adatia’s mother's wish of visiting Lal Baughcha Raja come true. He wrote a long post thanking her.

Talking about Rajiv, he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. It was Salman Khan’s show that brought him to the spotlight. During his stint, he became close to Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, and Tejasswi Prakash. The Naagin actress was the winner of the season while Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up. He continues to maintain a good bond with them.

Adatia was also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where he got close to Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, and others.

On the other hand, Chopra and Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

