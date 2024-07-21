Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia spends time with 'beautiful soul' Parineeti Chopra in London; pens heartfelt note

Rajiv Adatia is a prominent name in the entertainment world who has a decent fan following too. After his stint in the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15, he rose to fame and became a household name. Rajiv Adatia who has maintained an active social media presence, now took to his Instagram to share a glimpse from his candid meet with actress Parineeti Chopra.

Rajiv Adatia spends time with Parineeti Chopra:

Rajiv Adatia, who is friends with many from the Bollywood and Television industry, often shares posts with his friends and actors with whom he is close. While he has a close relationship with Shilpa Shetty and her family, it seems that the social media star is also close with the Chopra family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a picture with Parineeti Chopra and wrote, "Afternoon well spent. Good energies.. good conversations with a good hearted person!"

Adatia continued, "I’m the happiest for you Pari @parineetichopra when people like you with good hearts and sincere genuine positive vibes succeeds it gives us hope that good people make it always shine! Beautiful soul.. Amazing friend! Have so much love for you! Keep shining, #goodvibes #london."

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's post here:

Commenting on this post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Ditto!" Celebrities like Tina Datta, Shilpa Shinde, Aneri Vajane, Niti Taylor and more have liked Rajiv Adatia's post.

About Rajiv Adatia:

Work-wise, Rajiv Adatia has been a part of two reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In Bigg Boss 15, he formed a close bond with Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. His fun-loving and real personality received immense love from the audience.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rajiv formed a good friendship with Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, and more. Rajiv is often seen spending time with his close friends.

Recently, when Karan and Tejasswi Prakash visited London, they were seen touring the city with Rajiv, who is currently residing there.

