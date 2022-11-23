Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan REACTS to Sumbul Touqeer's father mentioning him
In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer's father connected with her through an audio call and advised her to stay away from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.
Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were paired opposite each other in the daily soap, Imlie. While the show revolved around Sumbul's (Imlie) character, her chemistry with Fahmaan as Aryan Singh Rathore won hearts. Their onscreen love-hate relationship wowed the audience and rumours of them dating each other in real life started doing the rounds. The duo, however, maintained the 'just friends' stance. Before bidding adieu to the show, these two went live on Instagram and got emotional as they revisited their journey.
Ahead of Bigg Boss 16's launch, there were rumours that Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are participating in the reality show. Later, it was revealed that Sumbul gave a nod to the show while Fahmaan didn't. Post Imlie's wrap, Fahmaan went on a trip to the mountains with his friends and sent his wishes and luck to Sumbul. He has always been her cheerleader. There are reports that Fahmaan Khan will appear on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote his upcoming show, Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: DharamPatnii. He will be seen alongside Kritika Singh, Akash Jagga, and Gurpreet Bedi in this new series.
Fahmaan on visiting Bigg Boss 16's set
As per reports, Fahmaan Khan might go on the set of Bigg Boss 16 to promote his show. When we asked him if he is excited to see his former co-actor and friend Sumbul Touqeer, he said, "Yes, of course! But as of now, we haven't received any such confirmation about going to Bigg Boss."
His reaction to Sumbul's father mentioning him in a recent episode
During the weekend episode, host Salman Khan said that Sumbul is 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot. After this, Sumbul's father connected with her daughter through an audio call and warned her to stay away from Shalin and Tina Datta. He also said that she looks at Shalin as a fatherly figure and should make friends like Fahmaan Khan. We asked Fahmaan about it and he said, "It's a sweet thing to have been said. I am a good friend to everyone. "
Talking about Fahmaan Khan's new show, Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: DharamPatnii, it will go on air from November 28, every Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Colors.
ALSO READ: Rajeev Sen on estranged wife Charu Asopa: If she wants sympathy, please give her that in abundance