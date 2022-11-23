Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan REACTS to Sumbul Touqeer's father mentioning him

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were paired opposite each other in the daily soap, Imlie. While the show revolved around Sumbul's (Imlie) character, her chemistry with Fahmaan as Aryan Singh Rathore won hearts. Their onscreen love-hate relationship wowed the audience and rumours of them dating each other in real life started doing the rounds. The duo, however, maintained the 'just friends' stance. Before bidding adieu to the show, these two went live on Instagram and got emotional as they revisited their journey.

Ahead of Bigg Boss 16's launch, there were rumours that Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are participating in the reality show. Later, it was revealed that Sumbul gave a nod to the show while Fahmaan didn't. Post Imlie's wrap, Fahmaan went on a trip to the mountains with his friends and sent his wishes and luck to Sumbul. He has always been her cheerleader. There are reports that Fahmaan Khan will appear on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote his upcoming show, Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: DharamPatnii. He will be seen alongside Kritika Singh, Akash Jagga, and Gurpreet Bedi in this new series.