Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Singh Vig REVEALS if he'll continue his relationship with Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss is not only known for its controversial content but also for the love stories that develop on the show. Staying in close proximity under the same roof for three months brings co-contestants closer to each other, and some even fall in love. Bigg Boss has given birth to some of the greatest love stories in the industry. Cupid struck between Gautam Singh and Vig and Soundarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 16, and they were inseparable on the show. While they might have had their share of fights and misunderstandings, they've stood strong by each other. Gautam got evicted this week and after his eviction, he interacted with Pinkvilla and spoke about his relationship with Soundarya Sharma at length. Read to know: On accusations that his mind got diverted after falling for Soundarya Sharma

It was not diverted, it was just a part of the journey. I think she stood by me and it was my responsibility to stand by her too. The few things that happened are because of her little over-protective nature. She didn't want me to be with people due to whom the drama was created in the house. She was right from her side but my perspective towards things is different and that led to many fights between us. That brought me down a little. On Soundarya Sharma's qualities that won his heart It's her real self. She may look very stylish but from within she's completely basic and desi and very caring. The best part about her is that I knew she is the kind of a girl who can correct me if I am going wrong anywhere and can turn my weaknesses into my strengths.

If Gautam will take his relationship with Soundarya Sharma outside the house Of course, why not 'yaar.' I have fought so much then why not. It also depends on how Soundarya is going to behave in the house when I am not there. I am outside so I can't really do much. When she's out, we'll see how things are going ahead because that's the world we have to stay in. We have to work on our work schedules, the timings, and everything because she has a different life and I have a different life. Inside there wasn't much to do that's why we were together most of the time but outside it is a different world. So, let's see we will try to make it work. We tried inside the house, so we will try outside the house as well. On where does he stand in terms of commitment to Soundarya She is always my priority because that's how it is supposed to be. I didn't do anything that made her uncomfortable about anything in the house. Our opinions differ at times because that's part of our personality, it has got nothing to do with where one person is trying to demean someone else. She always takes a stand for me and is my support system.

