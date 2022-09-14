Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's reality show to premiere on THIS date

Bigg Boss is one reality show that provides wholesome entertainment to its dedicated fans, and every year, they patiently wait for the new season to go on air. This is the sixteenth season of this successful reality show, hosted by Bollywood's superstar, Salman Khan. He has a distinguished style of hosting and brings his own element to Bigg Boss, which makes this reality show a huge hit. A few days ago, the makers of Bigg Boss 16, released the first promo with Salman Khan in it and left hints for what all the contestants can expect from this season.

While fans have been going gaga over Bigg Boss 16's promo featuring Salman Khan, there is a huge discussion on its premiere date. As audience is waiting for the announcement with bated breath, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bigg Boss 16 will hit the television screens on Saturday, October 1. A source close to the development, exclusively shared that mostly the premiere episode will be divided into two parts, and its second half will be aired on Sunday, October 2.