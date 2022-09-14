Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's reality show to premiere on THIS date
Bigg Boss 16's promo featuring Salman Khan was released a few days ago and has become the talk of the town.
Bigg Boss is one reality show that provides wholesome entertainment to its dedicated fans, and every year, they patiently wait for the new season to go on air. This is the sixteenth season of this successful reality show, hosted by Bollywood's superstar, Salman Khan. He has a distinguished style of hosting and brings his own element to Bigg Boss, which makes this reality show a huge hit. A few days ago, the makers of Bigg Boss 16, released the first promo with Salman Khan in it and left hints for what all the contestants can expect from this season.
While fans have been going gaga over Bigg Boss 16's promo featuring Salman Khan, there is a huge discussion on its premiere date. As audience is waiting for the announcement with bated breath, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bigg Boss 16 will hit the television screens on Saturday, October 1. A source close to the development, exclusively shared that mostly the premiere episode will be divided into two parts, and its second half will be aired on Sunday, October 2.
Watch the promo here:
List of contestants rumoured to be doing Bigg Boss 16
The channel hasn't shared any names of the contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16 but several A-list names from the television industry are doing the rounds. According to the speculations Raj Kundra, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani, and Farmani Naaz are rumoured to be a part of the show. Controversial actress and politician from West Bengal, Nusrat Jahan has also been reportedly offered the show. She is tight-lipped on the matter.
Talking about the new season's promo, it has got the audience thinking about the new twists that would be added to this season. The tagline 'iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge' has got everyone scratching their heads.
The trophy of Bigg Boss' previous season was lifted by Tejasswi Prakash, and it changed her personal and professional life for the best.
Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals there are no rules in the new season; Check out BTS video