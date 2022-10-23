Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer's father reacts strongly to her being voted 'least active'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan entered the Salman Khan-led show, Bigg Boss 16 house with great enthusiasm. The Imlie actress' infectious energy left the host stunned and he rooted for her to create a storm inside the Bigg Boss 16 house . Sumbul was accompanied by her father, and Salman Khan was impressed with him being his daughter's solid support system. Contrary to her chirpy image, recently, Sumbul was voted out as the 'least active' member of the house. Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Sumbul's father to understand how he is finding the 18-year-old's game, and here's what he said, read on:

"I am really liking the way her game is growing in the house, and she has been following my advice pretty well. From the beginning till now, I haven't seen any changes in her. The way she was with me back home, she's the same even inside the Bigg Boss house."

Sumbul's father answers if she is getting lost in the Bigg Boss 16 house

"She's not getting lost in the house. Sumbul is working in the direction of achieving her goal. She is gauging everything and understanding. She is trying to weigh the things through her own experiences that she has been through since childhood. Gradually, she is understanding and growing. She is undoubtedly very emotional, which will remain lifelong."

If Sumbul Touqueer has a true well-wisher in the house

"I am following Bigg Boss for the first time. So, I won't say who is her friend or enemy because everyone's gone there to play. Nobody has gone there to make friends but to win. There are a few contestants who are friends before the task and are enemies after the task. And Sumbul is also playing the game."

Sumbul's father on why he felt the need of going inside the house to guide her

"My daughter has gone inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and is staying with 16 strangers. Every contestant came into the house with their respective plans while Sumbul went there with a clean slate. She was talking to people but the narrative that came across was unclear and contradicted Sumbul's image. I was hurt by that and therefore I requested Colors and Bigg Boss to let me go and show her the right way. Even the channel said that she is a kid, and she should be guided and therefore they gave me permission to go and talk to her. It was important to make her understand because she was unaware of how it came across outside."