Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta's health down? Maati Se Bandhi Dor actor leaves fans concerned with THIS photo

Ankit Gupta is currently seen playing the lead role in Maati Se Bandhi Dor, opposite Rutuja Bagwe. Only recently, he took to his social media handle and shared a photo on Instagram of his right hand having an intravenous cannula. The Bigg Boss 16 fame did not mention any specific reason for his health being down.

In the posted picture, we can spot a few medicines kept beside him on the chair. It seems like instead of going to the hospital, Ankit Gupta received the treatment on the set itself. Undeniably, the photo has left his fans concerned. Since the Udaariyaan actor did not open up or mention any reason, fans are more worried.

Take a look at the picture here:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one of his fans wrote, "Get well soonest my precious Evil eyes off Ankit." Another one expressed, "Take care of yourself anki Kaam to hota rhega health sabse jaruri h (Work will always be there but health is most important)." Further, a user commented, "Wishing you Speedy Recovery."

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta talked about why he prioritized his acting career over taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said, "I had a meeting with them, but same time around I got the show (Maati se Bandhi Dor) as well. As an actor, I got a little greedy as I wanted to act. Khatron is there for another few years. There are still chances of getting an offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi next season, but yeh job abhi thoda alag karne ka mauka mil raha hai, maybe aage shayad naa mile. (Maybe I wouldn't get the chance to do something different in terms of acting in the future)."

For those who are unknown, Ankit gained recognition for his role as Parth Kashyap in the popular show Sadda Haq. He went on to do recurring roles in various television shows, including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kundali Bhagya. He rose to mainstream prominence owing to his stint in Udaariyaan and later participated in Bigg Boss 16. Gupta shares a close bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and they are often rumored to be dating each other.

