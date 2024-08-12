Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Birthday: Bigg Boss 16 fame celebrates with Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and others

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, one of the most renowned faces in the television industry celebrates her birthday today. The actress ushered in the special day with her friends from the industry with a midnight celebration. Now, she is flooded with wishes from Rajiv Adatia, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and other friends who showered their love and greetings.

Rajiv Adatia, a close friend of Priyanka, took to social media to express his heartfelt wishes. He shared a video compilation of their memorable moments together, accompanied by a touching voiceover on friendship. In a lengthy caption, he wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to this very special person in my life, my dearest Priyanka @priyankachaharchoudhary. What to say and where to begin... In a short time, you have made a permanent place in my heart.”

Further, the Bigg Boss 15 fame praised her and called her a ‘genuine soul’. He also added that the Udaariyaan actress understands him better than his other friends and added, “To my confidant, my crazy, cute, beautiful HOT friend, I love you!!"

He continued to recount his cherished moments with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, "Here’s to our endless laughs for no reason at all... Too more late-night convos, us listening to sufi songs and eating like mad. To bar hopping and dancing the night away! To praying and visiting all temples together! To long drives and getaways!”

Rajiv Adatia concluded the note by saying he won the test at the best birthday post. “Sorry Ankit you failed @6_ankitgupta. LOVE YOU PRI!!!! Kush Raho!! May this year be yours! Go get the stars, baby!!!!!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to see you in a few weeks!!” mentioned Adatia.

The midnight birthday bash was a star-studded affair, with Ankita Lokhande among the attendees. She shared a video of Priyanka cutting her birthday cake with her rumored boyfriend, Ankit Gupta, standing beside her. In her post, Ankita wrote, "Happy birthday dear Priyanka. It was a lovely night yesterday, and Ankit, we are meeting soon for sure. U both are sweethearts."

Abhishek Kumar, Priyanka's Udaariyaan co-star, also attended the celebration. He uploaded the same video and wrote, "Happy birthday Tejo ji," referring to Priyanka's character on the show. Another co-star, Kamal Dadiala, was present, along with Karan V Grover, Kanika Mann, and Sargun Mehta, all of whom came to join in the celebrations.

For the bash, the Bigg Boss 16 fame wore a black fitted dress with a revealing back. She kept her hair open and accessorized with black studs on her ears.

Pinkvilla wishes Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a happy birthday!

