Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Naezy reveals Munawar Faruqui gave him THIS advice; talks about MC Stan as winner

Bigg Boss OTT 3 had a grand premiere, and must say, the contestants of the show look quite promising. Anil Kapoor, the new host, was quite impressive. One of the most talked about contestants on the show is rapper Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naexy. Ever since he was speculated to participate in the show, the ardent fans were looking forward to the same.

Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with Naezy before he entered the show, and he spoke at length about representing the rapper community, getting advice from Munawar Faruqui, and more.

Naezy reveals Munawar Faruqui's words of wisdom

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is a good friend of Naezy, and before he entered the show, he revealed that he had a conversation with Faruqui. Talking about the same, Naezy told Pinkvilla, "Yes, I spoke to Munawar, and we shared a little conversation and he only advised me to respect women in the show and be nice to everyone."

Take a look at glimpses of Naezy for Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Naezy on MC Stan winning Bigg Boss 16

Naezy said, "I am happy that Stan won, as he belonged to our rapper community. With my participation in the show, I am aiming to represent the community properly and correctly. I want people to understand what is hip-hop, what is the culture, and what I am all about."

Talking about his family and friends' reaction to his participation in the show, Shaikh said, "Well, they were all happy and motivated me to do well."

When asked about one household duty that he doesn't like doing, Naezy said, "I guess washing dishes can be a tiring task to perform."

Naezy on Anil Kapoor hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

Naved said, "I am happy that Anil Kapoor is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3. I feel he is a good human being, and I have a feeling that I will be able to vibe with him and jam with him."

Naezy on if things get ugly in the Bigg Boss house

When asked about his mantra to deal with tricky situations, Naezy said, "If things get ugly, I will also give it back; however, I will try my level best to turn the 'ugly' into 'beautiful' before making it uglier."

More about Naezy

Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, was born in 1993. Naezy's life inspired Zoya Akhtar to produce Gully Boy. Murad, the character played by Ranveer Singh in the movie was a fictional representation of Naezy's real life. He hailed from a chawl in Kurla, Mumbai.

He rose to fame with his first song, Aafat, followed by his collaboration with Divine for Mere Gully Meiin, which garnered much attention for both Divine and Naezy. A documentary titled Bombay 70 was made on Naezy's life which was awarded as the best short film at the MAMI film festival in 2014.

Naezy's music depicts his childhood struggles. He took a sabbatical from hip-hop music in 2018; however, he returned with a bang the following year and realized his passion for music while away from the scene.

Apart from Naezy, Bigg Boss OTT 3's contestant list also includes celebrities like Sai Ketan Rao, Poloumi Das, Lovesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, and Deepak Chaurasia, among others.

