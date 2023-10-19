Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Kiran Karmarkar on meeting ex-wife Rinku Dhawan before show; if he'd enter as wild card

Bigg Boss 17 has begun and the show has kept the viewers quite entertained. The makers have done a pretty great job at bringing contestants from different walks of life together under one roof. The show features celebrities ranging from TV stars to YouTubers, gamers, and comedians. Popular Television actress Rinku Dhawan is also one of the contestants on the show. Apart from her bold acting choices, Rinku also grabbed headlines for her divorce news with Kiran Karmarkar a few years back.

Kiran Karmarkar on meeting Rinku Dhawan before the show

Pinkvilla got in touch with Kiran Karmarkar and asked him about his ex-wife Rinku Dhawan in Bigg Boss 17. The actor said, "I'd met her before she entered the show and wished her luck."

In a show like Bigg Boss, one can expect the unexpected. Exes are often brought together and made to live under one roof to create more controversies. We asked Kiran if he would like to enter the show as a wild card contestant. Kiran replied and shared his opinion.

Will Kiran Karmarkar enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant?

Kiran said, "Look, I am an actor, give me an acting project and I will do it. I can't do shows like Bigg Boss where I'm asked to paint someone's face black; I can't do Khatron Ke Khiladi where I'm asked to do a stunt with a crocodile nor can I participate in any dance-based shows. I've realized that I'm an actor and good at my craft and that's all where I want to focus. I can play somebody else better (laughs). I tried stand-up comedy but wasn't satisfied with the experience and thus I realized that I'm not a cut-out for reality shows."

Bigg Boss 17 so far

The Bigg Boss 17 game has begun. Bonds between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are being quite appreciated while couples in the show Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain are facing turmoil in their relationship, however, they're trying to figure things out too. Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are also hogging the limelight for their love-hate relationship. Arun Mashettey and Sunny Arya along with Navid Sole are comic reliefs.

