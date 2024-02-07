Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Samarth Jurel's reaction to Abhishek Kumar throwing a Bigg Boss celebration bash

After the end of Bigg Boss 17, several contestants were seen celebrating their time inside the house in their own unique ways. Just recently, Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, hosted a grand celebration. Abhishek has been making headlines lately due to his upcoming projects and statements. In an exclusive media interaction, Samarth Jurel shared his thoughts on Abhishek's bash.

Samarth Jurel’s reaction to Abhishek Kumar’s celebration bash

Samarth Jurel has recently opened up about his desire to attend Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar’s celebration bash. In an exclusive media interaction with Pinkvilla Anupamaa actor said, “Bhai mujhe to abhi bulaya nahi hai, agar bulayenge to zaroor jaunga main (He hasn’t invited me yet, but if he does invite me I’ll surely go),” when asked about whether he will be attending Udaariyaan actor’s party or not.

Samarth and Abhishek’s relations have always been bitter since the beginning because Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya dated her co-star Abhishek Kumar for a while and then moved on with Samarth Jurel. They were all contestants in Bigg Boss 17.

Abhishek’s reaction on slapping Samarth Jurel

In an episode of Bigg Boss 17, the 27-year-old actor found himself in a heated situation when Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel brought up his mental health issue on national television. Unable to control his anger, the Udaariyaan actor ended up slapping Samarth, resulting in his eviction from the house for a day. However, amidst the controversy, he did receive support from several celebrities.

Addressing the same Abhishek said, “I didn’t realize when I slapped Samarth. I don’t have even one percent realization. And I didn’t even realize whether I had pushed him or slapped him. When he kept his hand on his cheek at that time I realized that I had slapped him. That was my reaction because he had poked me a lot.”

Look at Abhishek’s celebration bash

Abhishek Kumar just threw a huge party for his Bigg Boss friends, inviting the winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, along with Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Orhan Awatramani, and Neil Bhatt. The Udaariyaan producers, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, as well as Soniya Bansal, Rinku Dhawan, and Jigna Vohra, were also present. It was a fantastic celebration with all of the host's closest friends.