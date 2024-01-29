Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mannara Chopra REACTS to claims of teasing Munawar Faruqui more than girlfriend

Mannara Chopra, the contestant who was the first to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house on the Grand premiere night, ended up as the 2nd runner-up of this season. Her bond with Munawar Faruqui is undoubtedly one of the highlights of this season. While a few fans of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants adore the friendship they share, others think they are more than good friends. Netizens have even claimed that Mannara Chopra teased Munawar Faruquii, much more than a girlfriend. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mannara shared her thoughts on the same.

When we questioned Mannara Chopra about her thoughts on netizens saying that she teases Munawar Faruqui more than a girlfriend, she shared that she has to go home and watch all the episodes before she can comment on them. The 2nd runner-up of the show shared, “Iske barein main toh main yahi bolungi ki main ghar jaa ke episodes dekhungi, aur taab hi mujhe pata chalega.”

“(About this, I will say that I will go home and watch all episodes, only then would I realise)”

She also added, “But mujhe ye pata hain ki main kisiko kabhi faltu main taunt nahi karti. Koi reason hoga toh hi maine taunt kiya hoga. Aur maine Munawar ko jitne bhi call outs kare hain, wo koi faltu main kari nahi hongi, I stand by every call out which I have done to him.”

“(But I know that I never tease anyone without a reason. There must be some reason behind it that I teased Munawar).”

Speaking about Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's bond, the two shared a friendly relationship since the beginning. In fact, Mannara was the first to step inside the house, followed by Munawar Faruqui. While the two have always maintained that they care for each other, their friendship went through a major setback after Ayesha Khan entered the house.

After a rough patch, the two were seen getting along in the last few days inside the house. However, Mannara shared that it was for the sake of the game.

