Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mannara Chopra claims Abhishek Kumar-Munawar Faruqui 'forgot' her after winning

Bigg Boss Season 17 makers pulled down the show's curtains and ended on a great note. With Munawar Faruqui being declared as the winner of the show, fans have flooded social media and are congratulating him for his victory. After the grand finale episode, Pinkvilla got in touch with the top finalists of Bigg Boss 17 -Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahshettey. While talking to Mannara, we asked her about her thoughts on not receiving 100 percent in friendship from Abhishek and Munawar.

Mannara Chopra talks about Abhishek and Munawar:

Answering this, Mannara Chopra said, "Yes, I think muje bhi apne baare mei show pe aakar hi pata chala hai ki mei actually apna heart out de deti hu dostiyo mei. Aur kahi na kahi unko utna feel nahi hota, especially Abhishek. Abhishek toh hamesha measure hi karte raha hai meri dosti pure show mei. 'Kya aap Samarth ko zyada pyaar karte ho meko nahi karte, ya Munawar ke liye zyada ho, mere liye nahi ho' par aaj dekho jab stage pe mujse pucha, I rooted for Abhishek. Kyuki muje actually laga ki personality show hai and Abhishek deserves to be there. (Yes, I think I realized on the show that I give too much in friendships. Somewhere they don't feel the same for me, especially Abhishek. Abhishek always measured by friendship during the show. 'You love Samarth more, you are there for Munawar not for me' he used to tell me this. But now see, when I was asked on the stage, I rooted for Abhishek because I actually believe that the show is about showing personality and Abhishek deserves to be there)."

Watch Mannara Chopra's exclusive interview here-

Further, Mannara expressed her disappointment as Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar didn't talk to her after winning. She said, "About Munawar, I think unke toh rishte hi rahe hai show mei jaha pe voh itni clarity se nahi dete. Aaj ki hi baat hai, jab mei, agar muje trophy milti toh mei dono boys ke saath dance karti, but jab mei unke pass gayi trophy unko mili tab congratulate karne toh voh toh kahi khoye hue the, unko yaad bhi nahi tha ki Mannara kon hai.(About Munawar, I think he never gives clarity in relationships and that's how it has been on the show. Speaking about today, If I would have won the trophy today, I would have danced with both boys (Abhishek and Munawar) but when I went to congratulate them after they won, they were lost. They forgot about me)."

The Bigg Boss 17 former contestant continued, "So I think voh ek apni tarah ke insan hai jisko shayad mei bhi puri tarah se nahi janti. Toh I think joh show mei tha voh show mei tha. Maine apni taraf se dostiya rakhi hai. Aage real life mei kya hota hai voh hume baadme pata chalega. (So I think they are that way and I don't understand them. Whatever happened on the show, will remain in the show. I maintained my friendships. What happens in real life, we will see that later)."

Speaking about Mannara Chopra's journey, the actress was at loggerheads with Ankita Lokhande throughout the show. However, on the last day, both hugged out and sorted their differences. Mannara emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 17.

