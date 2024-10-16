Bigg Boss 18: Bigg Boss orders Avinash Mishra to leave the house immediately; Is he eliminated?

Bigg Boss 18 has created a solid buzz owing to the constant drama. The show is one week 2 and the contestants have already shown their true colors. From fighting over household chores to friends turning into foes and bringing in new strategies, the contestants are doing it all as they eye the trophy. In an interesting twist, contestant Avinash Mishta will be seen leaving the house in the upcoming episode.

As tonight’s (October 15) Bigg Boss 18 episode wrapped up, the precap gave viewers a glimpse of an intense conversation and clash that will take place inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Bigg Boss will announce that contestants need to decide and send two individuals to jail if they want ration inside the house. Then he adds that one contestant should immediately exit the house as well.

Following this, Avinash Mishra says that he is willing to go to jail. However, as other contestants don't agree, arguments break out inside the house. Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra engage in a physical fight and the other contestants try to calm them down. Next, the clip shows Bigg Boss announcing his decision that Avinash Mishra should immediately leave the house and the clip shows him accepting the order and walking out. It will be interesting to see if the contestant is thrown out of the house. Viewers will see the entire drama unfold in tomorrow's episode.

Meanwhile, in today's episode, nomination for this week took place. The nominated contestants of Week 2 are - Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma and Alice Kaushik. Arfeen Khan was the moderator of the nomination task. Last week, contestants were nominated but they were safe as Gadhraj walked out of the house.

