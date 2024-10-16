Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 15: ‘Hath todkar jeb me dunga’, Why did Rajat Dalal threaten Vivian Dsena?

Bigg Boss 18, October 16: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena have been two strong contenders inside the Bigg Boss house this season. They got into loggerheads many times. And in today's episode, the two got into a verbal spat over Rajat, letting Chaahat Pandey use the bathroom. During the fight, Rajat expressed her frustration and said that he would break Vivian's arm. Read on to know about the entire incident.

Argument between Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena

It all started when Vivian Dsena announced inside the house that the bathroom in the bedroom needed to be used with his permission. While he granted other contestants permission to use the washroom, he denied Chaahat's request to use it for shower. Later, he went out asking Rajat Dalal to use it. But, when he returned he saw Rajat outside and Chaahat Pandey coming out of the washroom.

Rajat explained that Chaahat wanted to pee, and he couldn't stop her from answering nature's call. But Vivian expressed his frustration at him and said that he should have informed the actor first. He also took a dig at Chaahat and said she should have asked him for permission to use the washroom in the first place. They engaged in a verbal spat, and Vivian said, "Aapke paas tha control? Meine aapko bole the nikalne ke pehle mujhe bata dena. (You had control? I told you to let me know before coming out.)"

Rajat Dalal tried to explain to him that he did not need permission from him as he was the authority for the time being. As Vivian entered the washroom, Rajat shouted at him, "Aur agey se mujhe ungli maat dikhana. Mutual respect rakhhta hu, ungli nahi jhelne wala. Ungli phir aapke jeb mein chali jaygi. Kisike baap ka leke nahi aaya. (And from now on, don’t point your finger at me. I maintain mutual respect, and I’m not going to tolerate being pointed at. If you point your finger again, it will end up in your pocket. I didn’t bring anything that belongs to someone else’s father.)"

As he comes out of the bedroom, he continues saying, “Ungli dikha raha hain mujhe. Hath todke jeb me dey dunga. Aap mere papa nahi ho jo aap bologe, mein karunga. (He’s showing me his finger. I’ll break his hand and put it in his pocket. You’re not my father that you’ll tell me what to do, and I’ll do it.)”

Then he tells the contestants sitting in the dining area, "Bhai, mein tumhara junior artist nahi hu. Mujhe nahi pata Vivian Dsena kaun hain. Aur hoga apne ghar pe hoga. 20 saal 25 saal diye hain, mereko nahi diya. Toh jisko diya usko dikhao. Ladle hoge, mere agey nahi ho. (I’m not your junior artist. I don’t know who Vivian Dsena is. He might be something in his own house. Whether it’s been 20 or 25 years, he hasn’t given me anything. So, show that attitude to the one who’s gotten it from you. You might be pampered somewhere else, but not in front of me.)"

Later, Dalal and Dsena were seen talking about the argument and they solved it between them.

Week 2 nominations

Apart from this, nominations for this week took place. The nominated contestants of Week 2 are Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik. During the task, Shilpa questioned Avinash for nominating her.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

