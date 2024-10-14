Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 13: Karan Veer Mehra clarifies that he never raised hand on his ex-wives; What made him say this on national television?

Bigg Boss 18, October 13, 2024: In today’s episode Afreen Khan and Karan Veer Mehra dsicuseed about the latter’s personality trait, again. After having a tiff in one of the recent episodes about the same, today, they talked about Arfeen Khan’s perception of Karan Veer Mehra’s personality. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner defended himself. Read on to know more about the incident.

It all started when Salman Khan was showing the contestants clips from the Grand Premiere evening. In Arfeen Khan’s clip, he told the host that he feels Karan Veer Mehra is one who can be aggressive and violent among all the contestants. After playing the clip, Salman Khan asks Mehra, “Karan Veer, aapke abhi breakup bhi huye hain. Kabhi ayesa huya hain ki unhone dhamki diya aur FIR kiya ki aapne haat uthaye hain? (You have gone through separation recently. has it ever happened that they filed an FIR against you that you have raised your hand?)”

As Karan denies it, the host asks then why Arfeen Khan, the mind coach has this perspective about him. The latter explains that Karan Veer’s personality can be of two extremes; either competitive or aggressive. But with his power, he chooses to be aggressive.

Then the contestants take a break and Karan Veer Mehra and Arfeen Khan talk about this at length. Khan’s wife Sara also intervenes and says that they have heard that he won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and so, they formed their perception around that. Arfeen says that Karan Veer has gone through a lot of pain and difficult situations in life, including two divorces. So, he may not be an aggressive person, but his personality has become like that.

In his defence, Karan says, "Yes, I had two divorces but have never raised my hand on any of my two ex-wives. There were arguments and everything, but I never chose violence."

For the unversed, Karan Veer Mehra, who recently won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was previously married to Nidhi Seth (2021-2023) and Devika Mehra (2009-2018).

