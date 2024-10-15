BB 18 PROMO: Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra get involved in heated argument amid nomination task; later says, ‘Publicly bolna zaruri hai kya...’

One of the exciting reality TV shows, Bigg Boss 18, has been receiving love from the audience for its content full of twists and drama. Lastly, we saw Avinash Mishra accused of copying Asim Riaz and fighting over house duties with Shilpa Shirodkar. In the upcoming episode, we’ll again see Avinash getting into a heated argument with Shilpa amidst the nomination task, and it’s quite clear that the two can’t stand each other in the same house.

In the latest nomination promo, we saw Avinash discussing three names with Shrutika Arjun, saying, “Ek toh Shilpa Ji, Karan, aur Hema ji, yeh teen jo hai meko aaj tak kisi matter mein bolte nahin dikhe hain” (I have never seen Shilpa Ji, Karan, and Hema Ji speaking anything in the matter so far)

The clip showcased that during the nomination task, contestants were asking for snacks and Shilpa said, “Yarr ek samosa de de... Maine itna sab kiya tum logo ke sath (Yaar give me a samosa. I’ve done so much with you all)." In response, Nath actor told Shrutika to not talk and later remarked, “Apne kyu nahin bola ma’am itne bade matter mein (Why didn’t you speak in that huge matter)."

In her defense, Shilpa responded,”Aap sirf mereko target kar rahe ho lekin esa nahin hai (you're just targetting me),” and then turned to Shrutika and said, “Kitna baat karti hu yaar (I spoke with you so much)."

The argument didn’t end there, to her response, Avinash said, ”Agar woh baat hoti toh hum apko shayad sabse pehle dete, apko yaha rok ke nahin khade hote (If that was the case na ma’am I would have given you the first and would have not stopped you here)."

And to his, Shilpa further said, ”Avinash personal kardiya yaar tune toh, publicly bolna zaroori hai kya har cheez. Personality toh nahin change kr sakti na yaar Avinash, abhi aap decide karoge ki yeh show mere liye hai ki nahin hai (Avinash, you have made it personal, you should not speak everything publicly. I can’t change your personality na Avinash, and now are you going to decide if I can stay in the show or not)."

It would be definitely interesting to see how this nomination task will bring new heat among the contestants in the house.

