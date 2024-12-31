Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Sara Arfeen Khan reveals she wanted to file FIR against Karan Veer Mehra for pushing her: 'I was physically hurt...'

Bigg Boss Season 18 is getting more intense with new twists and turns every passing day. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sara Arfeen Khan's journey ended on Salman Khan's show. Sara's stint in the show grabbed eyeballs as she was at loggerheads with many contestants. Her recent physical altercation with Karan Veer Mehra was one of the most discussed topics in the house. After being physically and emotionally hurt by the incident, Sara shared that she also decided to take legal action against Karan Veer.

After Sara Arfeen Khan's eviction, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to her and asked whether she was planning to take legal action against Karan Veer Mehra. While speaking to us, Sara Arfeen said, "The thought came to my mind to file a legal FIR against him. I won't deny it. However, at the end of the day, as a 'mind coach', somebody who has a sane mind will think about it."

Further, Sara Arfeen Khan added, "This is a game, and let's take this as a game, and what happens in Bigg Boss stays in Bigg Boss. But honestly, from the audience, I need justice more than from the legal authorities. I leave that to the audience, on whom they will push further in this game. This I leave to the audience."

Sara Arfeen Khan revealed that she feels disappointed as no action was taken against Karan Veer. She disclosed, "I was physically hurt. I was taken to the medical room, and my bruises were seen. It was very unfortunate that no action was taken. Maybe because the clip was not out by then and I got fewer votes. I don't know; I can't think of any reason."

When asked whether she was expecting Salman Khan to take action against Karan Veer, Sara said, "Yes, I was expecting that, but if Salman sir has not taken any action, then there will be a valid reason behind it. So I will not question that."

Sara Arfeen Khan was questioned about whether the makers are being biased towards Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. She explained, "It comes across like this, and even I felt that. But Vivian and Karan Veer have done a lot of work, and the audience wants to see them, and they want to see them in a good light. So I feel the audience is more biased than Bigg Boss."

For the uninformed, Sara Arfeen Khan shared a close bond with Rajat Dalal in the show. At present, the contestants who are nominated this week are Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Chaahat Pandey.

