Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra labels Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena's fights as 'showbaazi'; here's how Eisha Singh reacts

Bigg Boss 18 is slowly approaching its grand finale. For the last few days, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra's equation has become one of the most discussed aspects of the show, both outside and inside the house. In one of the promos released by the makers, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra are heard discussing the equation. The duo discusses how Vivian and Karan will likely exit the house cordially.

Seeing Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena talking to each other with fun and laughter, Eisha Singh tells Avinash Mishra, "Hug kar ke niklenge yahan se (They will hug and leave from here)." The Nath actor mentions that they are friends, their fights were just for the show, and that he wants them to have genuine fights, not fake ones. Eisha remarks, "Vivian real hi hai (Vivian is real).

When Avinash again refers to Karan and Vivian's fights as 'showbaazi,' the Sirf Tum ho actress says that she can refer to his and Karan's fight in the same way. Expressing his opinion, Mishra explains, "Humara bahut organic hai (Our bond of being each other's enemy is organic)."

The caption of the post reads, "Avinash & Eisha are talking about KVM & Vivian! Kya unhe lagta hai ke wo dono karte hai fake fights?"

For the unversed, things were cordial between Karan and Vivian until the latter's wife, Noran Aly, made a presence on the show. She questioned the Madhubala actor for having a soft spot for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner. This reality check came after host Salman Khan expressed disappointment in Vivian's gameplay.

Since then, Vivian adopted a new approach, which resulted not only in his arguments with Mehra but also in his friendship with Shilpa Shirokar, hitting bottom rock.

