Yearender: 25 TV shows that went off air in 2024; Kundali Bhagya, Laughter Chefs, Imlie, Teri Meri Doriyaann and more

2024 will end in a few days. However, before we bid goodbye to this year, let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, remembering those shows that entertained us in 2024 but went off the air. Despite the fierce competition on the small screen, several shows managed to win the hearts of the audience but were pulled down due to low TRPs and many other reasons. As the calendar flips to 2025, here's a list of shows that entertained us in 2024.

Indian TV dramas that ended in 2024:

1- Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya premiered on Zee TV on July 12, 2017, and went off air on December 6, 2024. The show starred several prominent names, such as Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Adrija Roy, and many others. The show ran on Television for a long period of seven years.

2- Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs Season 1 premiered on Colors TV on June 1, 2024, and ended on October 4, 2024. Although it was a seasonal show, it became one of the most-watched reality shows on Television.

The first season of Laughter Chefs featured Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri. Bharti Singh was the host, whereas Harpal Singh Sokhi was the judge of this show.

3- Imlie

Imlie premiered on Star Plus on November 16, 2020, and ended on May 12, 2024. The show starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, Megha Chakraborty, Adrija Roy, Sai Ketan Rao, and a few others in lead roles. It was one of the hit daily soaps, which was on air for almost 4 years.

4- Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann premiered on Star Plus on January 4, 2023, and went off the air on July 14, 2024. The show starred Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, Prachi Hada, and more in pivotal roles. Despite its short run, the show garnered immense love from the audience.

5- Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si premiered on Star Plus on August 21, 2023, and concluded on March 11, 2024. The show featured Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe in lead roles. It was among the top-rated shows, and fans were shocked when it was pulled down after a brief run of almost seven months.

6- Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon began on September 25, 2023, and its last episode was aired on September 26, 2024. The show premiered on Sony TV and featured Sumbul Toqueer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles.

7- Suhagan Chudail

Suhagan Chudail premiered on Colors TV on May 27, 2024, and its last episode was aired on October 30, 2024. The show starred Nia Sharma, Deb Chandrima Singha Roy, Zayn Ibad Khan, and more in lead roles. However, it could only entertain the audience for 5 months.

8- Mera Balam Thanedaar

Mera Balam Thanedaar’s first episode aired on January 3, 2024, and ended on December 20, 2024. The show starred Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles. Mera Balam Thanedaar aired on Colors TV.

9- Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan premiered on Zee TV on May 2, 2022, and after a successful run of two years, the show ended on September 4, 2024. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy played lead roles in this show.

10- Pandya Store

Pandya Store premiered on Star Plus on January 25, 2021, and its last episode aired on May 26, 2024. It was among the hit daily soaps, featuring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and more in pivotal roles.

11- Aapka Apna Zakir

Zakir Khan’s hit chat show Aapka Apna Zakir premiered on Sony TV on August 10, 2024, and went off air on September 29, 2024. It was a limited series and was graced by several Bollywood celebrities.

12- Aangan- Aapno Kaa

Aangan- Aapno Kaa premiered on Sony Sab on December 11, 2023, and went off the air on June 8, 2024. The show starred Ayushi Khurana, Mahesh Thakur, Samar Vermani, Aditi Rathore, and more in important roles.

13- Vanshaj

Vanshaj’s first episode aired on Sony Sab on June 12, 2023. The show had an impressive run for a year before it ended on September 28, 2024. Vanshaj starred Anjali Tatrari, Mahir Pandhi, Puneet Issar, and a few others in pivotal roles.

14- Badall Pe Paon Hai

Badall Pe Paon Hai premiered on Sony Sab on June 10, 2024, and featured Amandeep Sidhu and Aakash Ahuja in lead roles. The last episode of the show aired on December 14, 2024.

15- Rabb Se Hai Dua

Rabb Se Hai Dua starred Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and many others in lead roles. The show aired on Zee TV from November 28, 2022, to December 2, 2024, and received immense love from viewers.

16- Pracchand Ashok

Pracchand Ashok premiered on February 6, 2024, and featured Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh in lead roles. However, the historic drama was pulled down from Colors TV just after one month. Pracchand Ashok's last episode aired on March 29, 2024.

17- Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai featured Meera Deosthale and Zaan Khan in pivotal roles. The show premiered on February 19, 2024, and wrapped up in just three months. Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’s last episode aired on Sony TV on May 30, 2024.

18- Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi premiered on Star Plus on January 22, 2024, but ended in three months. The last episode went on air on April 23, 2024. The show starred Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik in lead roles.

19- Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di premiered on November 21, 2023, on Zee TV. However, the show was axed in six months, and its last episode ended in March 2024. Ikk Kudi Punjab Di starred Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in lead roles.

20- Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak starred Trupti Mishra and Karam Rajpal in lead roles. The show ran from January 29, 2024, to May 24, 2024. The daily soap aired on Colors TV.

21- Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak

Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak was another show that was axed in a few months. The show starred Sayli Salunkhe, Anushka Merchande, and Abhishek Nigam in lead roles. Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak premiered on May 27, 2024, and went off air from Sony TV on September 27, 2024.

22- Jubilee Talkies: Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat

Jubilee Talkies: Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat starred Abhishek Bajaj, Khushi Dubey, Tara Grover, and more in lead roles. The show premiered on Sony TV on June 24, 2024, and its last episode went on air on September 30, 2024.

23- Chand Jalne Laga

Chand Jalne Laga premiered on October 23, 2023, on Colors TV. The show starred Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh in lead roles. Chand Jalne Laga was pulled down in a few months, and its last episode aired on February 4, 2024.

24- Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka starring Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon was a hit show. The daily soap aired on Son TV, and its first episode premiered on July 10, 2023, and was loved by the watchers. However, it was shocking when the show was pulled down just after seven months of completion. Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka last episode aired on February 16, 2024.

25- Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti starred Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles. The show aired on Zee TV and received immense love from the viewers. Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti premiered on July 3, 2023, and went off air on August 18, 2024.

