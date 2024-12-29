Bigg Boss 18, December 28 Written Update: Salman Khan slams Kashish Kapoor for asking Avinash Mishra 'What are you wearing?' Latter argues

Bigg Boss 18, December 28 Written Update: The weekend ka vaar episode kept audiences glued throughout as Salman Khan returned as the host. In tonight's episode, the audience witnessed several unmissable moments. Salman slammed Kashish Kapoor for tarnishing Avinash Mishra's reputation by calling him a 'womanizer' and for passing flirtatious comments.

Salman Khan conducted a task by calling Chum Darang and Sara Arfeen Khan into the witness box before calling Kashish Kapoor and discussing the incident with them. While Sara was in the witness box, Salman teased Avinash Mishra and said that he liked seeing him with Kashish. Salman explained how Avinash and Kashish are compatible.

Salman Khan added, "Kashish is a fool to play a game about it. Even if she flirts with someone and likes someone after going out that person will assume that she is playing with him after watching this. So her life is gone now." Kashish attempted to explain that she was not playing any game.

Later, Salman confronted Kashish Kapoor for flirting with Avinash and accused her of "leading" him. Kashish argued saying that she was not leading Avinash. Salman blamed Kashish for flirting just for fun, putting up an act and later creating a scene out of it. Kashish claimed that she liked Avinash for his looks but there was nothing beyond that.

After hearing this, Salman lost his calm and slammed Kashish for asking Avinash Mishra "What are you wearing?" Salman asked, "Why would you encourage a conversation like that?" She cited that it was just a normal question.

Advertisement

Salman countered, "You cannot see what he is wearing?" Kashish said that she asked Avinash what he would be wearing later. Salman stated that the statement was very clear "What are you wearing?" Kashish argued with Salman and told him that her statement was "What are you wearing today?"

Salman, who seemed irritated, informed Kashish that he had seen the whole clip. Salman said that Avinash was not willing to answer her statement and was feeling awkward and so Kashish added the word "later" to her question.

The Dabangg actor bashed Kashish for trying to twist her statement and then told her, "That is your way of doing things. Wish you all the best in your life if this is the way you are going." Kashish explained to Salman that she was not trying to create an angle but Salman interrupted her. However, Kashish refused to stop and asked him to give her a second to explain herself.

Advertisement

Salman firmly refused. Kashish angrily said, "Fine." The Bigg Boss 18 host warned her, "Don't be like that with me. I will show you the clip. Bade pyaar se adab se pesh aa rha hu (I'm talking to you nicely and respectfully)." Kashish apologized to him.

Salman advised Kashish that he is guiding her for her future. He showed many clips to the inmates about the conversation that everyone had on this incident. The Tiger 3 actor questioned Kashish for calling Avinash "cheap" and blamed Kashish for making a fuss about this topic to get the spotlight.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra tells Vivian Dsena 'I don't owe you an explanation'; says 'I am ready to leave'