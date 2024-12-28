Bigg Boss 18, December 27 Written Update: Sara Arfeen Khan demands public apology from Karan Veer Mehra; says 'I will call my lawyers...'

Bigg Boss 18, December 27 Written Update: The episode began with contestants playing the Time God task. It was seen that Sara Arfeen Khan was trying to bother Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang by trying to move their skateboard in order to remove them from the Time God task. Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena and others were trying to stop her but Sara kept moving Avinash and Chum's skateboard.

Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra called Sara Arfeen Khan 'mad.' Without listening to them, Sara kept pushing Avinash and Chum's skateboard and Shilpa Shirodkar argued with Sara not to do it. However, Sara kept moving Chum and Avinash's skateboard during which Chum's leg was almost twisted as she kept her foot in the shoes.

Karan Veer Mehra then charged upon Sara and pushed her towards the floor and called her 'mad' for creating chaos during the Time God task. Karan called Sara 'stupid' for purposely trying to harm Avinash Mishra and Chum during the task. Meanwhile, Shrutika Arjun declared Chum as the winner of the task.

After Sara and Karan Veer's argument, Sara Arfeen Khan breaks down accusing Karan Veer of touching her, pushing her towards the ground and getting physically violent with her. Meanwhile, Avinash and Eisha Singh argued with Shrutika for being biased towards Chum and making her Time God.

It was then seen that Sara broke down into tears and asked Bigg Boss to call her into the confession room. Chum Darang slammed Sara for misbehaving and hurting them during the task. Sara cried inconsolably demanding justice from Bigg Boss and accused Karan Veer of pushing her. Meanwhile, Chum was declared as the Time God of the house and secured her spot in the 14th week of the show.

While crying Sara told Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar how everyone called her mad after Karan pushed her and said, "I will call my lawyers if I have to." Sara slammed Shilpa for not taking a stand for her despite being a "woman." Rajat questioned Karan Veer for his actions towards Sara, however, Avinash sided Karan Veer mentioning how Sara was hurting them.

Later, Vivian Dsena asked Sara Arfeen Khan to narrate what happened between her and Karan Veer. Sara informed Vivian that while she was trying to make Chum and Avinash step out of the board, Karan Veer charged upon her. She explained how intimidating she felt when Karan held her arms and she fell on the ground. Sara said, "I fell, my clothes were on top. I was so nervous and scared. I was shaking."

Sara breaks down as she explains this to Vivian and mentions that Bigg Boss should take action on this otherwise she would call her lawyers.

