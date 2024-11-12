Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi says this season of Salman Khan-hosted show is ‘boring to the core’; Here’s why

Actress Kamya Panjabi who participated in Bigg Boss 17 is actively watching the ongoing season– Bigg Boss 18. She often takes to social media to share her thoughts on incidents happening inside the house, about the contestants’ gameplay, etc. Now, in a recent tweet, she expressed that the current season has become dull due to lack of entertainment.

On November 12, Kamya Panjabi wrote on X that this season, the contestants are only focused on their ration, which is making Bigg Boss 18 boring. Tagging the channel, she wrote, “Bas inki chai inki coffee aur inka ration aur kuch nahi ho raha iss season meh… boring to the core!!! Where is the entertainment???? #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV”

Read Kamya Panjabi’s tweet here:

Netizens agreed with her in the comment section and wrote that the Bigg Boss 18 contestants are talking over the same thing over and over again. One user wrote, “boring to the core! yeah, it is. Same ration, washroom poop muddas only.” Another wrote, “They need to re vamp the format. It feels like even the makers are done with this format. They need to hire people that can build new games that are not physically but mentally challenging.”

For the unversed, recently, the housemates lost the coffee and tea from their ration due to the mistakes of Sara Khan and Kashish Kapoor. As the week began and the contestants sent out the ration list, Bigg Boss gave them a chance to get coffee in their ration, but they had to remove 5 items from the ration.

While Vivian Dsena initially reacted by asking contestants to select which five items they wanted to remove, later, the housemates decided that all were basic ration items which could not be removed. So, there’s no coffee or tea for the housemates this week.

Talking about the show, so far, contestants Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerji, Gunaratan Sadavarte, Arfeen Khan, Shehzada Dhami, and Hema Sharma have been evicted from the reality show. When Shehzada got evicted from Bigg Boss 18, two wildcard contestants entered the BB 18 house.

