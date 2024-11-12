Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra discusses his challenges in game and admits to having troubled his mom; says, 'This is redemption for me'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed contestants arguing over ration and nominations. Tension in the house escalated when Vivian Desena strongly announced that he needed his coffee, but the housemates did not agree. However, another important segment in the episode appeared when Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra were heard having a heartfelt conversation regarding the latter's struggles in the game.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner has been schooled for not being active and putting forth his opinions in the show. In recent days, host Salman Khan and guest host Rohit Shetty told him that he lacks a strong game and is mostly seen enjoying his own company in a corner. Mehra has also been criticized for gaslighting others by speaking behind their backs.

Karan Veer Mehra calls Bigg Boss 18 'redemption'

During the latest episode, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Karan Veer Mehra were sitting and talking about his game and approach. The Badhaai Do actress quizzed him about why he had been lost and confused in the house. Responding to the same, he explained, "Mai bahut aware hoon ki cameras hain. I am very aware that I am in a show."

He went on to add, "Mereko yeh pata hai ki life mein maine somewhere apne mom ko bahut tang kiya hai (I know that somewhere in my life I have troubled my mother a lot) so this is one redemption for me. Toh I never hold back."

Further, Shilpa asked him about who in the house he could open up freely and express his emotions to. The Pavitra Rishta actor said, "Wahi toh mujhe lag raha hai ki koi hai hi nahi jis se main kuch kar saku. Main kis se aake maidaan mein ladu. Kis ke saamne apni point rakhu. Kisi ka intellect hi nahi hai mere level ka (That's why I feel like there is no one with whom I can talk. There's no one in the game with whom I can fight or share my point? No one's intellect is at my level)."

Explaining himself more, the Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor discussed that he sees through people. Giving an example of how he has not been talking to Avinash Mishra after a fight with him, Karan said that he knows that the Nath actor would purposely pick fights. He called Mishra a 'nice guy' but feels he is not real.

Karan Veer Mehra feels exhausted explaining his opinions

Taking the conversation ahead, Shilpa Shirodkar asked him about what he thinks they have come to the show. An exhausted Karan replied, "Hum ek relationship set up karne aaye hain between characters, chaahe woh acha ho yaa bura ho. Ab koi uss level ka mile toh mereko setup hona uss cheez ka (We have come to set up a relationship between characters, whether it is good or bad. Now if I find someone of that level, I will compete)."

Take a look at one of the promos of Bigg Boss 18 here:

Nominated contestants of this week

The most recent nomination task had Time God Vivian Dsena dressed as the postman of the house. One by one, the contestants used a telephone to ring him and tell the names of those whom they wanted to nominate for this week. The Madhubala actor was also given the power to decide whose nomination to accept and whose to decline.

After all the rounds, Bigg Boss announced Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Kashish Kapoor, and Digvijay Rathee as the nominated contestants of this week.

