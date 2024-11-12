Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal's argument over sleeping at odd hours almost turns into physical fight; latter warns, 'garmi jhel nahi payega'

Everyone is aware of the equation Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena share in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Ever since the latter became the Time God, Rajat has called out him for being biased towards his friends and distributing house duties unfairly. The controversial house has already witnessed several instances when the duo got engaged in heated arguments. The upcoming episode will have high-voltage drama, as Rajat and Vivian will find themselves clashing once again, creating chaos.

It all started after Bigg Boss played the buzzer when Vivian Dsena was sleeping at odd hours. Since the same happened with Rajat and everyone confronted him for his act, the fitness enthusiast taunts the Madhubala actor. Dalal comments, "Baja toh diya Bigg Boss ne. Koi keh raha tha mukar jaate hain. U-turn le lete hain (Bigg Boss put the buzzer on. Someone was telling me that I deny and take a U-turn)."

Reacting to his sarcastic remarks, Vivian asks, "Kaun baj raha hai? (Who is shouting?)" Rajat tells him that the buzzer is being played. An irked Dsena asks him whether he came to see what he was doing. Dalal confronts him, saying, "Tere se kya pucha hai. Naam liya tera? Chauda kya ho raha hai (Did I ask you? Did I take your name? Why are you yelling?)"

He walks toward the Sirf Tum actor and asks, "So raha tha na tu (You were sleeping, right?)." When Vivian hits back at Rajat, inquiring if he saw him sleeping, the latter mentions that he knows the scenario. Not only this, but he also goes on to warn Vivian and picks up a fight. Meanwhile, Chaahat Pandey mentions that the fitness trainer attempts to argue intentionally without any relevant issue.

Rajat further adds, "Tum bolte ho na mera lehza, meri tehzeeb yahi hai. Tereko jo lagta hai woh laga. Tereko jo mehsoos hota hai woh mehsoos kar (You keep talking about my tone and my manners; this is it. You can think whatever you want and feel whatever you do)."

Vivian then replies, "4 hafte tu ne acting kari, asli wala kaunsa hai yeh bata na (So, you've been putting on an act for the last four weeks? Which version of you is the real one?)" Rajat warns Vivian, "Agar tere mein itni garmi hai na, toh tu itni garmi jhel nahi payega (You can't tolerate my temper and attitude)."

Additionally, Rajat goes closer to Vivian, suggesting that things might soon turn physical. Vivian then yells, "Chadh mat upar."

