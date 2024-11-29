Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi slams Shilpa Shirodkar for her friendship with Karan Veer Mehra and writes, 'Aise dost se toh...'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh was declared the Time God. While Shilpa Shirodkar was the monitor of this game, her decision didn't go well with Digvijay Rathee and Karan Veer Mehra. Karan Veer questioned Shilpa's friendship for expelling him from the game on the basis of the rule she created during the game. Shilpa's friendship with Karan Veer was once again questioned by many, including Kamya Panjabi.

Taking to her Twitter (now X) account, Kamya Panjabi questioned Shilpa Shirodkar's friendship with Karan Veer Mehra. She wrote, "Bhai aise dost se toh 1000 dushman achhe… #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV Welldone Kv n Avinash u guys were amazing."

For those who may not be aware, here’s an explanation of why the friendship between Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar is at risk. During the Time God task, the contenders were Edin Rose, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh. Bigg Boss instructed that their close friends would need to carry these contenders on their backs for the entirety of the task, and the one who remains strong until the end would win.

Vivian was carried by Rajat, Eisha was carried by Avinash, and Edin was carried by Karan Veer. During their time together, Edin and Karan Veer Mehra discussed that if she won the Time God task, she would save him in the future. Vivian and Rajat chose not to perform well, purposely opting out to allow Eisha to win. However, there was tough competition between Avinash and Karan Veer, who carried Eisha and Edin for many hours.

Shilpa Shirodkar, the sanchalak of the game, established a rule that whoever stopped walking between Karan Veer and Avinash would be expelled from the task. While speaking with Shilpa, Karan Veer stopped for just a second, leading to both him and Edin's expulsion from the game. Consequently, Eisha was declared the Time God as Avinash continued walking.

Before the task began, Shilpa had expressed her intention for Eisha Singh to win. This decision enraged Digvijay Rathee, who believed Karan Veer had a strong chance of winning. Karan Veer had hopes that Shilpa would declare Edin as the winner, thereby securing his safety.

Ultimately, the outcome of this task created a rift between Shilpa and Karan Veer. He went so far as to label Shilpa's friendship as "fake" and questioned her intentions.

