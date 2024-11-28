Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra calls out Time God Eisha Singh for being ‘biased’; Shilpa Shirodkar speaks up

Eisha Singh is the new Time God of the Bigg Boss 18 house. As soon as she becomes the Time God, contestants take part in the weekly ration distribution task. However, a promo shared a glimpse of the major fight that will break out between Eisha and Karan Veer Mehra.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo clip begins with Bigg Boss explaining the ration task. All the contestants will have to play the game of musical chairs and pass on the basket full of ration. But there’s a twist. If a contestant does not want to pass the basket to the next person and wants to keep it to himself/herself, they can do that.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

As the contestants begin the task, Chum Darang is the first contestant to select the ration. She chooses an egg crate and keeps it to herself. Time God Eisha is the moderator of the task. In the next round, as soon as the music stops, everyone takes their seats. Karan Veer Mehra sits as Avinash Mishra stands next to him.

Eisha tells him that he cheated as stepped back to take his seat. This leads to a fight between the two with Karan determined to not give up his seat. He tells Isha that he can ask anyone around. Mehra tells others that Eisha is being unfair to Karan because of Eisha. Digvijay Rathee and Shilpa Shirodkar also speak up.

Karan says, “Ye hota hain dosti, fairness, gratitude, dikh raha hain. Cancel karo ye. (This is friendship, fairness and gratitude. Cancel the round).” Shilpa Shirodkar says that she will also not take part in the task if Eisha is biased. The promo ends with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant screaming, “You were not fair,” as Eisha keeps saying that she is being fair toward everyone.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on October 6. Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor are nominated to get evicted from the show in Week 8. Two contestants will be eliminated this week.

