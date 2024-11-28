Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Digvijay Rathee calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'ghatiya'; Karan Veer Mehra questions her 'fake friendship' with him

Bigg Boss 18's new promo for tonight's episode offers an insight into the upcoming 'mudda' in the season. While Shilpa Shirodkar has often claimed Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena are equally important, the latter has now raised questions about her loyalty and friendship. Digvijay Rathee too called out Shilpa for choosing Eisha Singh as the Time God.

Recently, Colors TV uploaded a promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their social media channel. As the promo begins, it is seen that Shilpa Shirodkar declares Eisha Singh as the Time God. Eisha gets elated after hearing this announcement. However, this decision didn't go down well with Digvijay Rathee. He immediately called out Shilpa and said, "Shilpa Ji aap ekdum bekar insan ho, ekdum ghatiya (Shilpa you are a bad human, pathetic)."

Shilpa Shirodkar seemed shocked by Digvijay's outburst. Karan Veer Mehra then questioned Shilpa, "Are you being fair?" In order to prove her loyalty, Shilpa said, "For me, it is you."

Expressing his disappointment, Karan Veer Mehra asked, "Karan kis liye hai sirf Time God na banane ke liye? (Am I here to always not be a Time God)." Further, he asked her, "Tum mere sath hi kyu karoge barbar ye (Why do you do this to me everytime?) I don't want that kind of friendship joh fake rahe."

Will Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar's friendship suffer because of the Time God task? The caption of this promo read, "Karan Veer ne phir ek baar Shilpa se pooche teekhe sawaal, kya usse mil paayega iss baar sahi jawaab?"

Meanwhile, Edin Rose, Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh were in the race to become Time God. Eisha Singh was declared as the first female Time God of the season.

This week, the Bigg Boss 18 contestants who are in the danger zone are Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor. In the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episode, two contestants will have to bid goodbye to the show. One from the nominated contestants and one from the three wildcards - Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra.

