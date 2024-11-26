Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh confronts Digvijay Rathee's relationships, asks 'Tum do jagah kaise ho sakte ho?'; latter reveals his intentions

Bigg Boss 18 wild card contestant Digvijay Rathee has been grabbing eyeballs ever since he entered the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show. In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, the host questioned Digvijay's complicated bonds in the house and also confronted his real-life relationship with ex-Unnati Tomar. Now, Eisha Singh also encountered Digvijay for his complex relationships.

Colors TV shared a new promo, giving a glimpse of Eisha Singh and Digvijay Rathee's conversation. Eisha confronts Digvijay Rathee for not forming genuine bonds in the house. She questions him, "Tumhare liye pure game hai, tum rishto mei involve nahi hona chahate ho (For you it is pure game, you don't want to be involved in relationships?)."

Digvijay Rathee admits, "Mai iss ghar ke liye rishte nahi bana sakta (I can't make relationships for this house)."He adds, "Rajat se trust issues hai (I have trust issues with Rajat)."

Eisha tells him, "Muje aisa lagta hai tumhara dimaag Karan ka hai, zabaan teri hai. Tum do jagah kaise ho sakte ho? (I feel Karan is controlling your brain, you are just saying it. How can you be at two places?). Upon hearing this, Digvijay mentions his true intention and states, "Kyuki mere liye jeetna bohot zaruri hai, uss ke liye mai kuch bhi karunga (For me it is very important to win, I can do anything for that)."

Watch Eisha Singh and Digvijay Rathee's conversation here-

In the latest episode of the show, the nomination task for this week was conducted. After the task, the contestants who got nominated for this week were Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor.

In tonight's Bigg Boss 18 episode, the viewers will witness an intense competition of Time God. The ex-Time Gods - Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee- will get the power to eliminate contestants they want from the Time God race. Rajat will fire Shilpa Shirodkar and Chaahat Pandey, Digvijay will eliminate Kashish Kapoor, and Vivian will expel Karan Veer Mehra and Shrutika Arjun.

Apart from them, who will be selected for the Time God race will be seen in the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18.

