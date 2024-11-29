Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 28: ‘Life mein sab unfair hua mere sath’, What made Karan Veer Mehra say this? Read full story

In the latest episode (November 28) of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh became the new Time God of the house. Shilpa Shirodkar, the moderator of the task, offended her friend Karan Veer Mehra with her decision. Many of the housemates, including Digvijay Rathee, Chum Darang, and others, supported Karan, saying Shilpa should have been fair toward him.

After the task got over, Karan Veer Mehra went to take a shower. In the washroom area, he looked at himself in the mirror and said, “Life mein sab unfair huya mere sath, koi nahi. (Everything in life has been unfair for me, but it’s okay.)”

Digvijay Rathee constantly told him that it was high time he should speak up for himself. He even called Shilpa Shirodkar ‘ghatiya insaan’ for being unfair toward her friend. However, Karan didn’t lose his cool and said he couldn’t change anyone’s decision.

To give context, as the task was going on for too long, Shilpa Shirodkar tweaked the rules, and after four hours, she declared that whoever stopped to rest would be eliminated from the task. Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra continued walking, but the latter paused to tell Shilpa she could instead ask the two to race.

Shilpa pointed out that he should continue walking. In the next few minutes, Karan paused again, and Avinash took a break to point it out. This made Shilpa Shirodkar announce that Eisha is the new Time God of the house. The housemates are divided over this decision.

Advertisement

Later, Karan sat alone and reflected on the task. He told himself that maybe he was the only one who was making his relationship priorities instead of focusing on the game.

For the unversed, for the Time God task, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra had to carry Edin Rose, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh, respectively, on their back without arresting or taking anyone’s support. Rajat gave up a few minutes into the task. Avinash and Karan continued. Eisha Singh will be the next Time Goddess of the house.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra calls out Time God Eisha Singh for being ‘biased’; Shilpa Shirodkar speaks up