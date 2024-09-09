Bigg Boss 18: Dalljiet Kaur, Shoaib Ibrahim, Digvijay Singh Rathee and 14 more; Complete list of contestants likely to participate in Salman Khan's show

It's that time of the year! Bigg Boss and Salman Khan are back with a bang. After successful 17 seasons, Bigg Boss makers are gearing up for the 18th season of the controversial reality show. Bigg Boss Season 18, the much-anticipated season will soon start airing on our Television screens. Ahead of this, let's look at the list of tentative contestants who might be a part of Bigg Boss 18.

Tentative contestants' list of Bigg Boss Season 18:

Dalljiet Kaur

Shoaib Ibrahim

Digvijay Singh Rathee

Sameera Reddy

Maxxtern

Purav Jha

Pooja Sharma

Thugesh

Dolly Chaiwala

Sheezan Khan

Deepika Arya

Nusrat Jahan

Alice Kaushik

Harsh Beniwal

Karan Patel

Isha Koppikar

Surbhi Jyoti

It will be truly intriguing to see them locked inside one house and under one roof.

On September 5, Salman Khan shot the promo for Bigg Boss Season 18. The superstar was spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived to shoot for the upcoming season. Salman, as always, exuded charm in black suit and looked dashing as he interacted with the paparazzi.

Salman Khan's association with the controversial reality show is nothing new! It was 2004 when Salman joined hands with the show and has been entertaining the audience since then. His swag way of hosting Bigg Boss has hooked audience to the show because of him. Salman's legacy in Bigg Boss continues as now the actor will be seen hosting Season 18.

Speaking about the theme of Bigg Boss 18, the theme will reportedly revolve around the past, present and future. As per the reports, the promo of Bigg Boss 18 will go live by the end of this month. In the promo, Salman Khan will reportedly talk about the show's theme.

While fans are eagerly waiting for Bhaijaan to return as host, Salman is sure to add more tadka this season by presenting his hosting skills, schooling contestants and keeping a no-nonsense attitude like always.



Bigg Boss Season 18 makers are yet to officially announce the premiere date of the show.

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss Season 17 aired from October 15, 2023, to January 28, 2024. Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the season whereas Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up.

