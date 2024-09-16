EXCLUSIVE: Did Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya QUIT Anupamaa to participate in Bigg Boss 18? Actress REVEALS

In an unexpected turn of events, Madalsa Sharma has quit Anupamaa. The actress was seen playing the role of Kavya in the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer and has now departed from the show. Following her sudden exit, Pinkvilla contacted the actress and spoke at length about what led her to this decision after denying the same a few weeks ago. We also quizzed Madalsa about whether she has plans to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18.

Your decision to quit Anupamaa has come as a shock to fans. Why such a sudden decision after refuting reports of exiting the show?

My decision hasn’t been sudden at all. This was a well-thought-out one. I had been in talks with the makers to give Kavya’s character an edge, as that had gone missing for a while due to multiple tracks going on, and the makers had been trying their best to work something out. Later, Rajan sir and I mutually agreed that I could now move on from Anupamaa and venture out for something new altogether. I even felt that I’d given four years of commitment to Anupamaa, and now it’s time to move on.

There are rumours suggesting your participation in Bigg Boss 18. So, is this why you decided to quit Anupamaa?

No, I’m not going to be a part of Bigg Boss; these are purely rumours.

Madalsa Sharma talks about whether Kavya has any room to return

Further, Madalsa Sharma mentioned being unaware of Anupamaa's future storyline. She emphasized that her role as Kavya did not have much to contribute to the show and the plot. The actress asserted that the spark Kavya carried somewhere was missing and hence, she decided to depart from Anupamaa. As of now, she is focusing on doing other projects.

For the uninitiated, Madalsa Sharma's decision to exit Anupamaa came days after Sudhanshu Pandey announced leaving the show. Earlier, there were reports of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna quitting the show, but as of now, such rumours have taken a back seat.

