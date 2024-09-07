Salman Khan shooting for Bigg Boss 18's promo, Asim Riaz hits back at KKK 14 makers, ED grills Elvish Yadav and more; Top TV news of this week

This week (Sept 1 to Sept 7) witnessed numerous headline-making moments. Whether it was Salman Khan's appearance for Bigg Boss 18 or Asim Riaz taking a dig at the Khtaron Ke Khiladi 14 makers for stirring up controversy, the world of television did not fall short on excitement and noteworthy events. So, let us take a quick look at the top TV news of the week.

1. Salman Khan prepping for Bigg Boss 18

Initially, there were rumors that Salman Khan might not host Bigg Boss 18. However, the Tiger 3 actor showed up and officially began shooting the promo for the upcoming season, thereby confirming his return to the show as the host. The Sultan star looked dapper in a black suit, and fans now can't wait to see him on the TV screens. According to a report, the theme of Bigg Boss 18 will revolve around the past, present, and future.

2. Jasmine Bhasin and Uorfi Javed to participate in The Traitors

After Sudhanshu Pandey and Karan Kundrra were confirmed to be participating in the upcoming show The Traitors, Jasmine Bhasin and Uorfi Javed are set to join the show as participants. The Traitors is reported to be an Indian version of the Dutch series De Verraders. It will bring together contestants, who will be confined to a single location for ten days. Reportedly, Karan Johar will serve as the shot, and The Traitors will be filmed in the breathtaking locales of Jaisalmer.

Advertisement

3. Smriti Khanna welcomes second baby

On September 6, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The actress took to social media to announce the joyful news and added a picture of her firstborn, Anayka, holding her baby sister. Captioning the post, the Meri Aashiqui Tum Se actress wrote, "Anayka’s wish for a little sister, her Gudiya, has come true, and our family is now complete." The announcement came just months after Smriti and Gautam revealed in April that they were expecting their second child.

4. Shilpa Shinde alleges sexual assault by Bollywood filmmaker

Shilpa Shinde is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She recently revealed being sexually assaulted by a Hindi filmmaker during her initial struggling days in the industry. Recalling the incident, Shilpa said that she went to meet a filmmaker regarding an audition and eventually realized that the producer tried to force himself on her, which scared her. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress pushed him away and ran out. Shilpa didn't reveal the filmmaker's name and added, "After a few years, I met him again, and he spoke to me kindly."

Advertisement

5. Hina Khan reveals suffering from mucositis

While Hina Khan is courageously battling stage three breast cancer, the actress opened up about her mucositis diagnosis. She referred to the condition as a painful side effect of the chemotherapy and shared a post on social media detailing her struggle. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame asks her fans about the remedies and advice for mucositis as she has been facing difficulty in eating anything. It's a condition that causes inflammation of the mucous membranes in the mouth and the entire gastrointestinal tract.

6. Asim Riaz takes a dig at Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 makers

In one of the viral videos, Asim Riaz took a sly dig at Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 makers for stirring up the controversy. The viral clip showed the rapper performing before a huge crowd in Dubai and saying, "They say somebody is ruining the internet. It's okay. It's an action; there's reaction. But they only show my reaction. They don't show action. They chop the clips, and they show my reactions." The Bigg Boss 13 fame was ousted from the show after his heated argument with Rohit Shetty and his fellow contenders.

Advertisement

7. Rupali Ganguly's foot injury

On her Instagram story, Rupali Ganguly shared a photo of her left foot and informed fans about the injury. The picture had her swollen toes wrapped in tape. The Anupamaa actress did not mention how the accident happened but wrote, "Lo Bolo." Her concerned fans wished her a speedy recovery.

8. Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumored girlfriend

For the last few months, Daljiet Kaur has been embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. If the media reports are to be believed, the actress criticized Nikhil Patel's rumored girlfriend. The Bigg Boss 13 fame went live on Instagram and, during her interaction with fans, said, "You are already married. You have a husband and two kids, and now you are involved with someone else’s husband? Why? This question will stay with me forever."

9. Elvish Yadav grilled by ED for 8 hours

In connection to the money laundering case, which is said to be linked to the snake venom incident, Elvish Yadav appeared at the ED's Lucknow headquarters. The YouTuber was interrogated for about eight hours, and the officials inquired about his properties, bank accounts, and other personal belongings. During the interrogation, the mobile phone of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was seized for reviewing the photos, videos, texts, and other stuff.

Advertisement

10. Yuvika Chaudhary's maternity shoot

Prince Narula and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, will soon embrace parenthood and welcome their first child. The Om Shanti actress recently shared a string of photos from her maternity shoot flaunting her cute baby bump. From posing elegantly in a white flowy gown to looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black ensemble, the mom-to-be beamed with joy. Yuvika has revealed conceiving through IVF.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: House theme for Salman Khan’s upcoming show to be unlike ever seen before; Report