Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: After Digvijay Rathee calls Kashish Kapoor 'selfish', she emotionally admits to hurting him: 'The guilt has been eating me for long time'

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee are the two wildcard contestants on Bigg Boss 18. Earlier, they were seen in Splitsvilla X5, and their arrival has surely amplified the dramatic factor of the show. In a new promo, the duo is discussing their Splitsvilla days and clarifying what went wrong between them. Kashish also gets emotional having a conversation with him about choosing money during the Splitsvilla finale that led Digvijay to walk out of the show.

She accepts hurting the Roadies fame and explains what affected her. Kashish confronts Rathee after he calls her 'selfish,' saying, "Tune mujhe selfish kyun bola. Don't you think ki mere ko bhi lag raha hoga kuch na kuch kahin na kahin? Jab insaan sahi hota hai usko nahi lagta hai. Mere liye it was more difficult. (Why did you call me selfish? Don't you think that I, too, must be feeling something somewhere? When a person is right, he doesn't realize it. For me, it was more difficult)."

After she admits to hurting him, Digvijay takes the heart-to-heart conversation ahead, replying, "Episode air hua tujhe bhi pata tha ki kya hoga. You tried to pull me down. Jitna kheench sakte hain kheench le neeche. (The episode aired, and you knew what was going to happen. You tried pulling me down as much as you could)."

Further, Kapoor puts forth her opinion and explains, "Main tujh se bol nahi sakti ki tum overnight mere pe bharosa kar lo (I cannot tell you to trust me overnight). Because the guilt has been eating me for a long, long time. Insaan overnight nahi badal jaata hai. (A person doesn't change overnight)."

However, Digvijay asserts that she did. He underlines the bond they shared and expresses disappointment in the decision she took. During their interaction, Kashish gets emotional and states, "Farak hi nahi pad raha tha na tujhe. Tu ladd leta kam se kam mere se. Mere se barsadsht hi nahi ho raha tha tumhara yeh cold treatment. (It didn't matter to you. You could have at least fought with me. I couldn't tolerate your cold treatment)."

For the uninitiated, Kashish and Digvijay made it to the Splitsvilla X5 finale, but before the finale round, there came a huge twist. Kashish was given a choice between playing the finale stunt or walking away with Rs 10 lakhs; she chose the money.

