EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla X5's Digvijay Rathee comments on Kashish Kapoor choosing Rs 10 lakhs on show; reveals what Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani told him

Digvijay Rathee's stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5 grabbed immense attention as he was one of the strongest competitors in the game. His game plan, connection with Unnati Tomar, rivalry with Siwet Tomar and Akriti Negi, friendship with Lakshay Gaur and Sachin Sharma and opinionated personality received applause from the viewers.

Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Digvijay Rathee and asked him to share his thoughts about a few contestants on the show. While talking to us, Digvijay also spilled beans on his experience of doing MTV Splitsvilla X5. Excerpts from the interview are below:

How does it feel to receive so much love from fans and what has changed in your life after the finale episode?

The love from fans has been overwhelming and humbling. It’s been surreal to see how much people connected with my journey. I’m trending on Twitter #OurWinnerDigvijay my vlog are trending on YouTube. Life after the finale has been a whirlwind more recognition, more opportunities, and, of course, a lot more responsibility to stay true to myself and my values.

Do you think Kashish's decision to take Rs 10 lakh to not perform is justifiable?

I believe everyone’s circumstances are different, and Kashish made a decision that she felt was best for her at the moment. It’s easy to judge from the outside, but only she knows what motivated her choice. Whether it was justifiable or not is subjective, but I respect her decision.

Do you regret choosing Kashish as your partner to perform?

Regret is a strong word. I wouldn’t say I regret it, but it definitely made me reflect on the dynamics of trust and partnership in the game. Originally, my partner was Unnati, and we had a really good bond, but unfortunately, she got eliminated. After that, I had to form new connections, so I paired with Nayera, but she chose someone else. In the end, the makers paired me with Kashish.

You said that you knew Kashish would choose money. Can you elaborate on why you had this thought?

I had a gut feeling based on her previous actions and the way she approached the game. Kashish has always been practical and focused on securing her future, so it didn’t surprise me when she took the money. Sometimes you just know how someone will act based on their personality and priorities.

Your eviction from the finale made everyone cry, including Sunny Leone. Was there any advice or wise words that Sunny and Tanuj told you off-camera?

Sunny and Tanuj were incredibly supportive. Sunny ma'am told me to keep my head held high and remember that winning hearts is more important than winning the title even she posted for me. Tanuj reminded me that every setback is a setup for a comeback. Their words meant a lot to me in that moment.

As Jashwant and Akriti won Splitsvilla X5, do you think they were favored by the makers at any level?

I don’t think they were favored, but they definitely played the game well and had a strong connection. It’s easy to assume biasness when things don’t go your way, but I believe the results were fair, and they deserved the win.

Is marriage with Unnati on the cards anytime soon?

Unnati and I share a deep bond, and the show only strengthened that. While we’re very happy together, marriage is a big step, and we’re taking things one day at a time. Right now, we’re focused on enjoying our time together and exploring our future.

Do you think Splitsvilla somehow helped you and Ishita get closure?

Absolutely. Splitsvilla, for all its drama and intensity, gave both Ishita and me the space to understand and respect each other in a new light. We've had our ups and downs in the past, but being on the show together forced us to confront unresolved feelings and unspoken words.

When she got evicted, I realized that despite everything, I still cared for her well-being and wanted to show her the respect she deserved. The show allowed us to close a chapter with mutual respect and understanding, which I believe was beneficial for both of us.

In the show, you mentioned during the courtroom task that Akriti texted you when she was with Sachin once. Do you think she loved you back then?

I don’t really know whether she loved me or not but definitely there was some infatuation from her end.

Were you aware that Akriti texted 'I love you' to and if yes, then why didn't you inform Sachin about it?

She didn’t text me, she said it in my ear when we were partying after our first episode of Roadies came out and back then Sachin wasn’t a friend of mine, so, I wanted to stay away from any chaos.

Roadies or Splitsvilla; which is your favorite show?

That’s a tough one! Both shows are special in their own way, but if I had to choose, I’d say Splitsvilla because of the personal connections I made and the growth I experienced.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and went off air on August 11, 2024. The popular dating reality show was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

