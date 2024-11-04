Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Kashish Kapoor hits back at Eisha Singh after claims of insecurity; says, 'Andhon mein kaana raja'

Bigg Boss 18 is currently the epicenter of controversy. The reality show is already in the headlines owing to its dramatic developments, and the entry of wild card contestants promises more drama. Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee will be seen locking horns with each other and the housemates. In the promo, Kashish is seen getting involved in an ugly fight with Eisha Singh.

The actress and Splitsvilla fame's heated exchange invites the attention of the viewers. They even slam each other during the argument.

Kashish Kapoor calls Eisha Singh 'andhon mein kaana raja'

Before walking into the Bigg Boss 18 house, Kashish Kapoor was pretty clear about her likes and dislikes. She praised Karan Veer Mehra and expressed disappointment in Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. In the recent promo, Kashish picked a fight with the Bekaboo actress on her first day in the controversial house.

Eisha asked Splitsvilla fame about watching the show outside, responding to which Kapoor targeted the actress, saying that Singh kept talking behind everyone's back. Confronting her on the same, the Sirf Tum actress remarked, "Aapne toh sirf 2.5 episodes dekhe hain" (You have watched only 2.5 episodes).

Their verbal altercation escalated after Kashish called Eisha 'insecure' and asked if someone had told her 'cut,' signifying that she was acting. Giving it back to her, the latter claimed, "Insecure aap ho rahe ho mujhe aisa lag raha hai" (It seems like you are the one getting insecure).

Eisha then stood up and retorted, “Upar se leke neeche tak sab hai" (From head to toe, everything is so special about me). To this, Kashish quipped, “Andhon mein kaana raja ban lo bahut accha hai" (You are a figure among ciphers).

Digvijay Singh Rathee and Vivian Dsena's tiff

Well, it's not only Kashish Kapoor who is clear about whom she dislikes; Digvijay Rathee has also clarified that he does not like Vivian Dsena's game. In the promo for the upcoming episode, the Roadies fame will be seen clashing with the Madhubala actor over house duties.

When Vivian assigned the duty of cleaning male washrooms to Rathee, the latter denied, saying, "Starting mein mann nahi hai" (I won't do it in my starting days).

For more clarification, Vivian asked him if he intended to do any house duty, so the former Splitsvilla X5 contestant said, "Mann nahi hai. Matlab toilet nahi karne ka hai at least for a week" (I don't feel like taking up the toilet duty at least for a week). Meanwhile, when Dsena told him that he would make him understand things, Digvijay denied it.

Kashish Kapoor and Digviijay Singh Rathee's history

Kashish Kapoor gained popularity after her participation in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 15, which was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Digviijay Rathee was also one of the contestants of the show.

In Splitsvilla 15, Kashish had a romantic bond with Addy Jain. There were several instances when the duo was seen getting cozy, but things took an unexpected turn after she decided to dump her love connection and pursue power.

This led her to become Digvijay Singh Rathee's partner. Kashish and Digvijay made it to the Splitsvilla X5 finale, but before the finale round, there came a huge twist. Kashish was given a choice between playing the finale stunt or walking away with Rs 10 lakhs; she chose the money.

Her decision left Digvijay heartbroken and he had to walk out of the show. Shortly after, she received a lot of backlash from netizens for choosing money over the stunt, prompting her to file a complaint for cyberbullying and online harassment.

