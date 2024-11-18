Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Edin Rose calls Avinash Mishra 'grown-a** man', claims 'he needs his women to defend him'

Bigg Boss 18 witnessed the entry of two wild card contestants, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor. The duo were previously seen on Splitsvilla 15. Now, another wild card entrant is expected to elevate the drama and entertainment for the viewers. We are talking about none other than model and actress Edin Rose. According to the promo, she has been brought on board to spice things up.

Well, talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, we asked about her perceptions of Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik's friendship. We also quizzed the model about whether she thinks Digvijay and Kashish have added to the entertainment value as wild card contestants.

Speaking about the former question, Edin Rose said, "It screams fake. I really like Vivian. Others seem like his disciples. I think Isha has a nice heart, but she has been perceived wrong. She gets super close to people very fast and starts overlooking the red flags."

"Avinash Mishra is a big cross for me. One person in the male category that I do not like inside the house, it's him. I feel like he needs his women to defend him for everything. He goes to them and complains that they did not defend him. Come on, you're a grown-a** man. You don't need somebody to defend you," Edin added.

Advertisement

Take a look at Edin Rose's post here:

Furthermore, Edin mentioned that Alice Kaushik gives her a negative aura. "I don't know how somebody can like that person. As I have said before, I'm an actor, and I can catch facial reactions. She reeks of jealousy, and the day she gets a chance with Avinash, that's the first thing she is going to do," said Rose.

The wild card contestant stated, "I do notice her a lot nitpicking small things and going to Mishra and being like Isha hit me this way. Those are senseless things. She is just nitpicking those because she is jealous. I feel like she reeks of insecurity, too."

Expressing her fondness for Digvijay and Kashish, Edin Rose shared that she likes the duo from their previous show but is disappointed with their performance in Bigg Boss 18. Praising Digvijay, she said that he took his friendship personally and asserted that he is the first to take a stand for Rajat Dalal whenever someone points out the latter.

Advertisement

Lastly, the model remarked, "I expect a lot from Kashish. I feel like I need to go inside and tell her to get up. She has a lot of potential but seems lost."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Kashish Kapoor calls Digvijay Rathee 'toxic boyfriend'; confronts him for THIS reason