Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan tells Kashish Kapoor 'paise leke bhaag gayi thi'; latter loses calm and retorts 'mujhe 2 crore denge toh mai...'

Kashish Kapoor's stint in Splitsvilla X5 is something for which she has been targeted inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, too. In the latest episode, BB showed a clip of Digvijay and Kashish discussing how the contestants are inside the controversial house. Their interaction seemed as if they were cordial and held no grudges against each other. Questioning their dynamics, the Dabangg host asked Digvijay if they had forgiven each other.

To this, the Roadies fame clarified that he and Kashish wouldn't get along anymore but were only talking about how smart people are inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. The latter explained, "Humare mein bahut clear hai. Kuchh iske pehle hum baat karke ki hum yahan pe pyaar se baat karenge yaa saath mein khelenge aisa kuchh bhi nahi tha (We are very clear about it. Before this, we had not talked about how we would talk lovingly here or play together. There was nothing like that)."

Further, Salman Khan said, "Peechhle show mein yeh dono aaye the partner banke aur yeh paise lekar bhaag gayi thi (They both were partners in the previous show and she ran away after taking the money)." Later, when the host said the same thing again, Kashish replied, explaining that she discussed everything with Digvijay that night.

She also elaborated on how talking to Karan Veer Mehra about the Splitsvilla controversy helped her relieve the guilt she had within. After Kapoor expressed herself, the Tiger 3 actor told her, "Jab quit karte hain na log, woh kabhi koi goal nahi paate hain. Wo beech mein hi aise nikal jaate hain (When people quit, they never achieve any goal. They just quit midway)."

This comment did not go well for Kashish, and she defended herself, saying that she had a different goal. Later, she had a conversation with Chaahat Pandey about the same. The Splitsvilla X5 fame said, "Yeh bolna ki jo game quit kar dete hain, wo life mein aage nahi badhte. Yeh kya baat huyi. Aur yahan pe agar paison ki baat kar rahe hain na, mujhe 2 crore denge toh mai leke chali jaungi."

(He is saying that those who quit the game will not be able to move forward in life. What is this? And here, if you are talking about money, then if you offer me 2 crores, I will take that and leave).

