Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Arfeen Khan goes to jail but Sara gets punishment; Latter breaks down as BB plays her husband’s audio clip

Bigg Boss 18 is treating viewers with non-stop drama as the contestants are gradually showing their true colors inside the house. To make things interesting, Bigg Boss keeps introducing new twists according to the theme, Time Ka Tandaav. Now, a promo shows that in tonight’s episode, contestant Arfeen Khan will go to jail, but there’s a twist.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with the audio, “Aakhir kyun Arfeen ko mili jail lekin Sara ne bhukti saja? (Why did Arfeen go to jail but Sara got the punishment?)” as the video shows the mind coach Arfeen Khan entering the jail as his wife Sara wears a chain that reads, EXPIRY SOON.

Then Bigg Boss says that he has heard an audio clip where Arfeen Khan is saying that his wife should not be in the house. “Mere hisaab se use yaha nahi hona chahiye, (I think she should not be here.)” says Arfeen Khan in the clip. Then Bigg Boss announces his shocking decision, “Agle 24 ghante mein Sara ghar se beghar ho jayenge. (Sara will exit the house in the next 24 hours.)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

As the housemates look tensed, Sara goes to a corner and cries. In the background, Bigg Boss says, “Kaha tha na ateet tamasha marega, maar diya. (I said the past would create trouble, it did.)”

The promo is uploaded on official Colors TV’s Instagram handle with the caption, “Time ke Tandav ne khela aisa khel, Sara ne bhugti sazaa aur Arfeen ko mili jail. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

On the other hand, after the nominations, a total of 5 contestants are nominated in the third week; Vivian Dsena, Nyrraa Banerji, Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne and Rajat Dalal. It will be interesting to see whether Arfeen Khan exits the house in a mid-week eviction or Bigg Boss will introduce a new twist to save her.

Bigg Boss 18 airs new episodes every day from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and Weekend Ka Vaar airs at 9:30 PM on Colors TV. Viewers can also watch non-stop drama on the live channel on JioCinema.

