Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 22: ‘Ek call aaega, tu sorry mangega’ roars Shezada Dhami as he accuses Rajat Dalal of character assassination

In the October 22 episode, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose a ‘Ladla’ (favorite) housemate for the next nomination task. Shrutika Raaj was chosen as the favorite housemate. As a result, she gained the power to determine the number of people each housemate could nominate for eviction. During the nomination task, a conflict arose between the actor from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and Rajat Dalal. Shezada accused the YouTuber of character assassination and linking people's names. Shehzada was upset with Rajat for associating his name with another housemate, Nyrra Banerji.

During the altercation, the YRKKH actor said, “Ek call aaega, tu maafi mangega” (You will receive a call, and you will apologize). This statement provoked a violent reaction from Rajat, leading to a physical altercation between the two.

In a conversation with Nyrra Banerji, Alice Kaushik revealed that she was unaware of her father's death. The Pandya Store actress shared that her parents had a strained relationship and would have intense fights on a daily basis.

Alice revealed that despite her father's violent nature, she had a good bond with him. The fights between her parents led to their separation, and she went to live with her mother. After 2-3 years of no contact, when she reached out to her dad, a stranger who was a policeman answered the call and informed her of her father's suicide. This news left her feeling numb and devastated.

During her father's death and last rites, Alice's mother was already married to someone else and was not present for the rituals. Alice shared how a certain incident from her father's last rites gave her the most traumatic experience of her life. The actress from "Pishachini" consoled Alice and asked about her relationship with her mother. In response, the actress from "Pandya Store" explained how her stepdad somehow drove her mother away from her, causing them to become distant.

As the episode drama unfolded, Arfeen Khan, during a light conversation with other housemates, said, ‘Jisko bhi marriage counseling chahiye, apne partner ko leke Bigg Boss jaaye’ (Whoever needs marriage counseling should enter the Bigg Boss house with their partners), sharing how the Bigg Boss house has made Sara patient and a good listener.

