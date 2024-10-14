Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan’s mind coach Arfeen Khan recalls first meeting with actor; ‘He was shocked by my drastic weight loss’

Bigg Boss 18 has been making huge waves owing to its dramatic and entertaining content. Among all the contestants, Arfeen Khan is one of the contenders who has a surprising connection to Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. A mind coach by profession, Arfeen shares a close bond with the Krrish actor. But do you know how he ended up becoming the actor's life coach? Talking about his weight loss journey, Arfeen Khan once said that the real change came from the mind coaching he does.

This powerful insight opened the door for Hrithik to enlist Arfeen as his personal mind coach. Before entering the Bigg Boss 18 house as a contestant, Arfeen recalled his first meeting with Hrithik Roshan. He revealed that they met accidentally through common friends. "At that time, I was 20 kgs overweight. Hrithik was surprised and asked, 'Why are you so fat?' He gave me a diet plan that was supposed to help me lose 10 kgs in 10 weeks. But I dropped 14 kgs instead," Arfeen added.

Furthermore, he stated the Hrithik was shocked by his instant transition. When the actor asked him what made him lose weight so drastically, Arfeen mentioned mind coaching. That’s when Hrithik expressed his desire to learn how to control the mind, and that's how the Bigg Boss 18 contestant started mind-coaching him.

Take a look at one of the Bigg Boss 18 promos here:

In one of the episodes of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Arfeen Khan and Karan Veer Mehra argued over discussing an individual's trigger points and personality. Arfeen said that he believes the Pavitra Rishta actor is a strong man, but the latter disagreed. Mehra explained that he has lots of feminine energy and mentioned how he grew up in a strict environment. Eventually, the life coach elaborated on how the human brain has behavior patterns.

Advertisement

The conversation turned a bit ugly when Arfeen Khan said, "His (Karan Veer Mehra's) identity has been whacked a few times, probably due to marriage, maybe because of one, two, or three marriages." On the other hand, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner stated that there might be a possibility that Arfeen forcefully made his wife change her religion. The remark did not go well with Khan and he highlighted that he did not force his wife to do so.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!