Bigg Boss 18: Kishwer Merchant calls out Eisha Singh for spreading lies about Karan Veer Mehra's comment; Netizens REACT

Bigg Boss Season 18 has been grabbing eyeballs for its controversies, rivalries and arguments like every season. Recently, Eisha Singh and Karan Veer Mehra's war of words became a topic of discussion on social media. Many slammed Eisha for twisting Karan Veer's statement and spreading lies about his remark. Now, Kishwer Merchant has also called out Eisha for spreading lies about Karan Veer.

Taking to her Twitter (now X) handle, Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Ek baar phir eisha lied in front of avinash and shrutika about the karan incident #BigBoss18." On December 5, Kishwer had expressed her disappointment as Eisha Singh had lied to Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal about Karan Veer's comment.

Kishwer Merchant had tweeted, "Why was Esha not asked to reply for why she twisted Karan's words in front of Avinash and Rajat ! Ladki ban gayi hai lagta hai #BiggBoss18."

Take a look at Kishwer Merchant's tweets here-

After Kishwer tweeted this, netizens also expressed their anger over Eisha for lying about Karan Veer Mehra in order to tarnish his reputation. A user wrote, "Yes, someone needs to correct her or show the video," another user commented, "she is sooooo proud to do that and everything else she does .. no shame is her game.."

Take a look at netizens comment here-

To those who don't know, Eisha Singh and Karan Veer Mehra's discussion during a Time God task that happened last week caught everyone's attention. During the task, Eisha was seen mocking Karan Veer and even asked him to sit near her feet. Responding to Eisha, Karan had said, "I will come but you will get scared. If I come then you will say 'He is a cheap man.'"

However, later while talking to Yamini Malhotra, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra, Eisha claimed that Karan Veer told her that he would do something "cheap" if he came and sat near her feet. This statement had left Avinash and Rajat furious.

In the December 6 episode, Eisha was seen narrating the same incident while talking to Avinash, Shrutika Arjun and Vivian Dsena.

