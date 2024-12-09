Bigg Boss 18, Dec 8 Written Update: Avinash Mishra expresses disappointment in BB for THIS reason and it has Karan Veer Mehra connection
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra noticed how BB cancels elimination whenever an interesting equation happens according to him. Deets.
Bigg Boss 18, Dec 8: For the Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan arrived on the stage as the host and played a witty game with the housemates to check upon their intentions. She asked the housemates to vote among the nominated contestants whom they felt must be out of the house. The names that appeared most of the time were Chum Darang and Kashish Kapoor.
Interestingly, the former received a vote less than the Splitsvilla X5 fame, who got 7 votes. Lastly, Farah Khan declared a no-elimination week and said the segment was only to give them a reality check. Later, Avinash Mishra expressed disappointment in BB and said he understands how evictions are canceled when Karan Veer Mehra's group gets nominated.
The Nath actor was heard saying, "Bigg Boss, bolna hai toh aap bhi openly bol do na. Har baar jab woh log ka lot nominate hota hai, aapko no eviction khelna hai. Toh bol do na directly. Itna bewakoof thodi hain yaar (Bigg Boss, if you want to say it, you should say it openly. Every time those people get nominated, you announce no-eviction. So say it directly. I am not that stupid)."
He added, "Jab se woh confession room se nikla hai, 3 baar se aapka no elimination chal raha hai. Hum jab pool mein aayenge tabhi nikalna hai. Iss se jyada kitna daba ke rakhu andar (Ever since he (Karan Veer Mehra) was called inside the confession room and came out of it, you have not eliminated anyone for the last three times. Whenever we get nominated, then you have to evict someone. How much more do I have to control it?)."
The nominated contestants for this week were Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Rathee, and Kashish Kapoor.
