Bigg Boss 18, Dec 8 Written Update: Housemates call Shilpa Shirodkar's bond with Vivian Dsena one-sided; former asserts 'Main friends with benefits nahi rakhti'
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar gets a reality check about her bond and friendship with Vivian Dsena.
Bigg Boss 18, December 8: One of the major highlights of today's episode was the housemates' opinion about Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena's bond inside the house. Most of the contestants felt that Shilpa had a soft corner for the Madhubala actor, while the latter remained unaffected by her actions.
After Sunidhi Chauhan and Sanya Malhotra stepped inside the house, they introduced a special segment. The duo asked the housemates to opine which bond must be dissolved. Interestingly, the most number of votes went to Shilpa-Vivian's equation. Chum Darang stated, "Personally, mujhe yeh rishta nahi samajh mein aata (I don't understand this relationship). It's one-sided. I think it's the high time you cut this relationship."
Agreeing with what the Badhaai Do actress said, Shilpa remarked that she should work upon the advice she (Chum) gave her. The Dil Hi To Hai actress went on to add, "Ab jo bhi personal rishta hai 2025 mein bahar nibhaya jaayega. Abhi jo bhi hai game ke liye in the house (Now, whatever personal relationship we have will be carried out in 2025. Whatever is there right now is in the house for the game)."
Responding to her opinion, Vivian Dsena mentioned how such a friendship would exist. The actor noted that a true bond formed inside the house will be sustained in the outside world. Other times, it becomes a selfish equation for the game.
Later, Chaahat Pandey mentioned the same reason and added that Shilpa had been showing unnecessary affection for Vivian. Replying to her words, Shirodkar clarified that she doesn't care if the Sirf Tum actor has not been so affectionate for her. She also expressed, "Main friends with benefits nahi rakhti aur naa rakhungi (I neither keep friends with benefits nor I will)."
Furthermore, host Farah Khan announced no elimination for this week.
