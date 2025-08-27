Bigg Boss 19, August 26 Episode Written Update: Nehal Chudasama breaks down, accuses Abhishek Bajaj of finishing chicken

Bigg Boss 19, August 26 Episode Written Update: Kunickaa Sadanand prepares to cook early in the morning. Tanya Mittal shares with Kunickaa that her father will be upset seeing her doing house chores. However, Kunickaa assures her that her father will be proud. Tanya, on the other hand, mentions that her father would be worried about her being in the Bigg Boss house.

Everyone wakes up after the music plays. Baseer Ali states that he doesn't want to eat food made by Kunickaa, as she tends to make a big deal out of it.

Tanya Mittal gets offended

Tanya discusses with Ashnoor Kaur and Awez Darbar how the person in charge of chopping vegetables should wake up early to cook. Tanya explains that she had to do the chopping because the person in charge was still sleeping. Ashnoor points out that it's impossible to wake up early every day, suggesting that the vegetables should be chopped the night before and kept ready.

When Tanya interrupts, Ashnoor asks her to wait. Tanya becomes offended by Ashnoor's tone. She tells Awez that her suggestion about the person in charge waking up early was valid. She also mentions that Ashnoor is too young to understand. However, Ashnoor retorts saying that she isn't young.

Nehal Chudasama tells Nagma how Abhishek Bajaj eats chicken and eggs at any time, without considering whether there's enough for everyone.

Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, and Tanya Mittal engage in lighthearted banter. Nehal tells Abhishek that they should divide the ration so everyone gets an equal share. Tanya notes that Gaurav targets her, but he reassures her that it’s not true.

Later, Nehal and Amaal discuss how Gaurav is loud and seeks attention. The contestants crack jokes about Farrhana, after which Pranit says that Farrhana never got a chance to use her suitcase since she was evicted on the first day. Farrhana overhears their conversation.

Nehal Chudasama breaks down

Nehal Chudasama bursts out in anger when she realizes that there is no chicken left for her and decides not to eat. She claims that there is no food left for her and questions Abhishek as the food gets over. Abhishek explains that he has eaten one piece, and there is one left for her. However, Nehal continues to cry, saying that despite cooking for everyone, there is nothing left for her to eat.

Gaurav encourages her to eat whatever food is left, but she gets emotional, stating that there is no chicken for her. Baseer offers her a piece of chicken and rice, but she feels heartbroken, saying it is too little. Kunickaa informs Abhishek that Nehal didn’t cook the food. Farrhana Bhatt witnesses the fighting over food.

Amaal suggests there should be proper food division. Abhishek insists that he hasn’t eaten all the food. The contestants start discussing the possibility of Farrhana returning. Baseer reveals that Farrhana had mentioned she would only be friends with someone who could benefit her. Farrhana overhears this and gets furious at Baseer's statement.

Zeishan grows frustrated as Abhishek fails to do his duties properly. Kunickaa is also upset because people are not fulfilling their responsibilities.

Bigg Boss then informs Farrhana that one more contestant will be evicted, and she will have an important role in it. Bigg Boss conducts the first nomination task, where contestants must nominate two others. Farrhana is asked to share her opinions about the contestants and their nominations.

The contestants nominated are Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More and Natalia Janoszek.

After the nominations, Awez and Gaurav Khanna discuss the task. Awez explains why he nominated Gaurav, but Gaurav asserts that he won’t be evicted because he understands the game. Neelam questions Nehal about her nomination, and Nehal explains her reasoning. Tanya gets emotional because her friend Pranit nominated her. Baseer and Amaal talk about how loud Gaurav is.

Neelam tells Gaurav he is loud, and he agrees. She questions why he never talks to her, and Gaurav replies that it’s because she often brings someone else instead of coming alone.

Awez becomes emotional while talking to Nagma. Nagma reveals that Awez is overwhelmed by the nomination process, and Kunickaa hugs her. Nagma advises him not to feel the need to explain his decisions.

Zeishan encourages Tanya not to let the nominations affect her, telling her not to worry about the voting, as she has a huge fan following. Tanya says she will be happy even if she is evicted, adding that she feels targeted because she is strong and that everyone seems to be following Gaurav. The episode ends.

